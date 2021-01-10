PAC aims to pressure Reynolds into stronger COVID-19 measures

A national PAC and Iowa advocacy group are kicking off what they call the first-of-its-kind political fundraiser in Iowa to pressure Gov. Kim Reynolds into strengthening coronavirus mitigation efforts and preventing Iowa’s hospitals from overflowing with COVID-19 patients.

Although virus mitigation efforts in Iowa have “pulled us back from the brink, (Reynolds) is pulling back on those efforts and things are expected to get worse,” said Jeremy Dumkrieger, co-founder of Iowans for a Safe Return to School.

For example, the governor announced late Thursday she was lifting spectator restrictions on events such as high school sports, which had been limited to two per student-athlete.

Dumkrieger’s group is partnering with a national political fundraising firm to raise money to be used to defeat Reynolds, who is expected to seek re-election in 2022.