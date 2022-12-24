 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Page County 4-H awarded with $5,000

Pictured is Page County Farmer Dana Wellhausen with Lexy Davies, Page County Youth Coordinator for 4-H & Youth Development.

 photo provided

Page County resident Dana Wellhausen believes in 4-H. That is why she applied for one of the Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation application. When her application was accepted, she designated the gift to go to Page County 4-H.

The purpose of the Grow Communities program is to partner with farmers to make a positive impact in farm communities across the country by supporting local nonprofit organizations. Since the America’s Farmer’s program began in 2010, more than $63 million has been directed to organizations across rural America.

Other County 4-H programs named by applicants for funding through Bayer Fund donations recently were Butler County, Calhoun County, Cherokee County, Greene County, Jefferson County, Taylor Coiunty and Washington County.

“This donation to Page County 4-H will help to provide equipment for 4-H programming and club use, Successful Club Kits for each of Page County’s nine 4-H Clubs and speaker fees to allow clubs to bring in experts from different project areas for club enrichment," said Lexy Davies, County Youth Coordinator.

Page County was the home of Jessie Field Shambaugh, widely considered the Mother of 4-H, said David Stephens, Chair of Page County Agricultural Extension Council, which oversees the Page County 4-H Program.

"It’s wonderful that there are farmers in our community like Mrs. Wellhausen, who still place a high value on our 4-H program today and want to make sure that the experiences 4-H’ers have in Page County are the best they can be," he said.

To learn more about the Bayer Fund and America’s Farmers Grow Communities, visit AmericasFarmers.com.

