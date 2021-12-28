Page County adopts policy to comply with OSHA COVID standard

As court battles continue at the federal level over the legality of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard, the Page County Board of Supervisors voted Dec. 28 to approve a policy on the issue.

The Board of Supervisors voted 2-1 to implement the policy should it be legally necessary. Supervisor Jacob Holmes vehemently opposed the policy and stated he was "ashamed of what just happened" after the policy was approved.

Prior to the vote on the policy, Supervisor Chairperson Chuck Morris said the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in Cincinnati, Ohio, issued a ruling Dec. 17 to lift the stay that had been ordered to prevent OSHA from proceeding with implementing the standard.

"So, OSHA went back into kind of an attack mode to get this thing going," Morris said. "They said this would be delayed until Jan. 10 and there would be no enforcement until Feb. 10. However, there is a caveat in the language of that directive from OSHA. They said so long as companies or organizations are moving in good faith to implement this rule. My interpretation of that is we need to have a policy in place in case the Supreme Court date of Jan. 7 doesn't resolve this issue and put this to bed."

Previously, the Board of Supervisors held an extensive discussion on the OSHA standard on Nov. 16 involving county employees and its legal representative, Ann Smisek of Ahlers & Cooney, P.C., of Des Moines, to review the possible vaccine mandate. Morris said Tuesday it was clear from that earlier discussion the board was opposed to the standard and the havoc it could cause for Page County.

"However, I don't think this board has the authority to pick and choose which laws we obey or don't obey," Morris said.

Holmes countered that he does not see the standard as a law, but a challenge to civil liberties. He said he did not oppose the policy because it may create some headaches for the county, but because he believes it is absolutely wrong for a mandate on COVID vaccinations to be implemented.

During the discussion Nov. 16, Smisek said employers with 100 or more employees would need to require proof of vaccination from all workers. Those people who have not been vaccinated would be required to wear a mask at work.

Once enforcement starts, Smisek said all unvaccinated employees would then be required to receive COVID-19 testing every seven days and provide proof of a negative test result. Employees arriving to work with a positive test would be escorted off the job site.

Based on research results he received Dec. 23, Holmes said Page County may be at exactly 100 employees or just under the threshold with 99 workers. Although Holmes said he did not want to beat the standard on a technicality, he said that may be a reason to avoid implementing a policy that could result in some full-time employees resigning.

"I have received emails and calls from good employees who are going to leave over their freedom being trampled on," Holmes said.

Supervisor Alan Armstrong said he personally does not like the proposed mandate, but at the same time he believes the board needs to follow the advice of its legal counsel.

"My only concern, still, is to fully implement we need to have ample test kits available to those (people) at an affordable cost," Armstrong said.

In a related matter, the board also voted 2-1 to approve an agreement for a company nurse as part of the Lintelio Pandemic Module. Holmes again cast the opposing vote.

Morris said the agreement would enable Page County to use the company nurse for its worker-compensation program to help monitor the weekly COVID tests for unvaccinated employees. The cost of the agreement would be $125 per month for as long as the service is needed by the county.

"It sounds like bookkeeping in Nazi Germany to me. I want nothing to do with it," Holmes said.