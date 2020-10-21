Page County announces first satellite voting location

The Page County Auditor’s Office has announced the first satellite voting location in Page County. Satellite voting will be available from 11 a.m., to 5 p.m., Oct. 29 in Shenandoah at the Page West Building, 615 Northwest Road. Officials from the Auditor’s Office said Page County citizens are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to register to vote, drop-off their voted ballot if they do not feel comfortable placing it in the mail, or to cast an absentee ballot in the office or curbside, if they prefer.