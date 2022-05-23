Page County Board of Health selects new public health administrator

As the new Page County Public Health Administrator, Richard Mullen will assess what the county needs to do to provide people with a clear path to all forms of health care.

Mullen was named the new county administrator May 16. He will begin his duties with Page County May 31. Prior to accepting the position, Mullen had spent 18 years with Zion Integrated Behavioral Health Services.

"I am excited about this opportunity and see it as a growth opportunity where I can expand what I'm already doing. I want to ensure good, overall health care is available for all the people who live in the Page County community," Mullen said.

Chuck Nordyke, who serves as the CEO of Clarinda Regional Health Center and chairperson of the Page County Board of Health, said the board had a good pool of candidates to select from to fill the vacancy. However, since many members of the board were already familiar with Mullen through his work at Zion Integrated Behavioral Health Services, Nordyke said the choice became clear pretty quickly.

"His past experience mirrors what we're looking for so well that it was really easy to make that decision. I have worked with Richard in his current role, as have several members on the board, and we know him. We know his personality and the type of work he does," Nordyke said.

Mullen replaces Jessica Erdman, who resigned as Page County Public Health Administrator effective April 19. Once he was offered the position, Mullen said he spoke with various individuals about Erdman and the work she did for Page County Public Health.

"She has done a really good job setting the groundwork. I want to continue with that and look for opportunities to improve," Mullen said.

"I think Jess did a great job. It's a loss to have to go through that change. I wish Jess all the best and I've told her that," Nordyke said. "I think she has done a good job of getting the department where it is and Richard will have some shoes to fill. But I think he's up to the task."

After growing up in Corning, Mullen was hired in 2004 as an outpatient substance abuse counselor with Zion Recovery, now known as Zion Integrated Behavioral Health Services. He later served as a residential supervisor before being named assistant director approximately eight years ago.

"Through my years of working with patients facing substance abuse disorders, I gained an understanding that there is more to a patient than the substance you take. I learned we need to treat the whole person. In order to do that we have to come together as a network and be willing to collaborate on how to best help care for that person," Mullen said.

Nordyke said there were several similarities between the duties Mullen was performing at Zion Integrated Behavioral Health Services and those of the public health administrator. As a result, he said Mullen was an excellent fit for the position.

"One of the things that was really, really appealing with Richard was improving access to health services through Public Health and partnering with different organizations, such as Zion or the hospitals, to make sure people are getting what they need. I think we've done a good job with that, but my concern was, with Jess leaving, that that may fall off. I think Richard is going to bring that mentality right back and we'll get going on that," Nordyke said.

Since the departure of Erdman, Della Calhoon, RN, has served as the interim administrator for Page County Public Health. Mullen said Calhoon has a strong passion for the work done by the department and will be a valuable resource as he learns how the department operates.

"I want to go in with a very clear and open mind. We need to be transparent with people. So I want to focus on getting my head around the services we are taking on now with this transition," Mullen said. "I need to learn what the needs are how Page County can be a partner with that."

Therefore, to ensure there is transparency between Page County Public Health and the community members, Mullen said he will have an open door policy where people may share their thoughts and suggestions.

"The Public Health door is always open. It takes everyone to be invested to improve the health equity of everyone," Mullen said. "By putting the resources of all our agencies together, we can encourage individuals to keep working to improve their health and ensure they have the resources to do that."