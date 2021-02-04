Page County Board of Supervisors will provide audio recordings going forward

Continued from page 1A

cording was sufficient seeing how uploading a video was taking up resources and slowing down the bandwidth that the offices in the courthouse share.

After the supervisors voted on a two-week suspension of recording the meetings and uploading those to YouTube at the Jan. 19 meeting, Holmes began videoing the meetings and uploading those himself.

“My question to you is what does the video add that the audio doesn’t,” asked Morris.

Holmes defended his point by saying people cannot see individuals’ reactions and cannot see what is happening at the meetings in an audio recording.

“There have been stories on actions that happened at a meeting,” said Holmes. “If you watch the visual, you can then see for yourself and make up your own mind. I don’t see where this is a giant problem.”

Morris did not budge; repeating uploading videos took up resources and slowed down the courthouse bandwidth.

“I just can’t imagine that it couldn’t take place in a way that doesn’t hurt the bandwidth in a way we couldn’t perform business,” said Holmes.