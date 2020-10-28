Page County Community Foundation awards grants

The Page County Community Foundation, working in partnership with the Clarinda Foundation and the Greater Shenandoah Foundation, is pleased to announce that grants totaling $13,650 were awarded to four Page County nonprofit organizations.

With these grants, the Page County Community Foundation has distributed over $2.1 million in grants and scholarships over the last 16 years.

As part of its annual fall grant cycle, the Page County Community Foundation awards funds to deserving, qualified nonprofits and local municipalities serving Page County to benefit select initiatives and priorities. For the fall 2020 cycle, the Page County Community Foundation Advisory Board awarded grants to the Essex Child Center, the Grandma’s House Daycare, St. John Noah’s Ark Preschool and Daycare and Turnbull Child Development Center. Each grant was for $3,412.50.