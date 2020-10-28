Page County Community Foundation awards grants

The Page County Community Foundation, working in partnership with the Clarinda Foundation and the Greater Shenandoah Foundation, is pleased to announce that grants totaling $13,650 were awarded to four Page County nonprofit organizations.
With these grants, the Page County Community Foundation has distributed over $2.1 million in grants and scholarships over the last 16 years.
As part of its annual fall grant cycle, the Page County Community Foundation awards funds to deserving, qualified nonprofits and local municipalities serving Page County to benefit select initiatives and priorities. For the fall 2020 cycle, the Page County Community Foundation Advisory Board awarded grants to the Essex Child Center, the Grandma’s House Daycare, St. John Noah’s Ark Preschool and Daycare and Turnbull Child Development Center. Each grant was for $3,412.50.
Beyond its grant programs, the Page County Community Foundation partners with the Clarinda Foundation and the Greater Shenandoah Foundation to assist individuals, families, businesses, and organizations in creating permanent and expendable funds that address changing, vital community needs and interests. To inquire about donating to the Page County Community Foundation, please contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any board member listed below. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Page County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.
Board members of the Page County Community Foundation are Chair, Mandy Fielder of Shenandoah; Vice Chair, Dennis Grebert of Shenandoah; Secretary/Treasurer, Brian Steinkuehler of Shenandoah; Scott Brown of Clarinda, Scott Sump of Clarinda; and Mark Walter of Clarinda.
For information about donating or establishing an individual foundation/fund, please contact Stacey Goodman, Iowa Foundations Director, at 800-794-3458 or stacey@omahafoundation.org.
