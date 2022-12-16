Page County Community Foundation Spring Grant Program now open

The Page County Community Foundation, working in partnership with the Clarinda Foundation and the Greater Shenandoah Foundation, is now accepting applications from organizations providing charitable services in Page County.

As part of this spring grant cycle, approximately $130,000 is available to support Page County nonprofit organizations and community projects. The deadline to apply for funds through the online application process is Feb. 1, 2023.

Beginning Dec. 15, application details, a fact sheet and a link to the application form can be found online by selecting Page County under County Listing at swiowafoundations.org. Applications will only be accepted through the online system.

Note that there is a new grant application portal this cycle; all applicants will need to create a new account when first accessing the application.

This cycle of grants is made possible through the State of Iowa County Endowment Fund Program and is funded by a percentage of the state’s commercial gaming tax revenue, which is distributed annually to participating community foundations associated with counties without a state-issued gaming license. Only organizations providing services in Page County are eligible to apply. They must be able to demonstrate broad community/county support and be an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) public charity, a local municipality or a fiscally sponsored project.

The Page County Community Foundation aims to improve the quality of life in Page County by supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education and social services. The objective of the grant program is to fund projects that will have a lasting impact in Page County. The Page County Community Foundation will entertain requests for capital and program support. Requests for general operating support will not be considered.

Contact Sunni Kamp at sunni@omahafoundation.org or Sydney Calcagno at sydney@omahafoundation.org at 800-794-3458 with application-related questions. All completed grant applications will be considered at the March board meeting, with applicants being notified of funding decisions by the end of March.

The Page County Community Foundation Advisory Board Members are Chair Mandy Fielder of Shenandoah; Vice Chair Mark Walter of Clarinda; Secretary/Treasurer Brian Steinkuehler of Shenandoah; Marlene Bashaw of Shenandoah; Scott Brown of Clarinda; and Pam Herzberg of Clarinda.