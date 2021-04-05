Page County Conservation asks for community support on walleye project

Anglers in southwest Iowa could soon see walleye at Rapp Park north of Shenandoah.
Page County Conservation Director John Schwab said permission was granted from the Iowa DNR to stock walleye at Rapp Park this coming fall. He said the main lake offers the best opportunity for the walleye to become established, so this will be the only lake stocked at Rapp Park.
However, Rapp Park does not fall within the state’s parameters for stocking walleye, so Page County Conservation is raising funds to make the purchase. Schwab said for the state to stock walleye, the body of water has to be at least 500 acres. He said the state needed to put regulations in place as the population of walleye at state hatcheries wasn’t plentiful enough to meet the demand.
Page County Conservation said the maximum stocking limit for a lake the size of Rapp Park is 550 fish. The estimated cost for stocking Rapp Park with 550 walleye six to eight inches is $1,500.
The Page County Conservation office asks for the public's help in raising funds to make this purchase. Schwab said many donations have already been received, but they are still short of the $1,500 goal.
Schwab said anglers enjoy having lakes stocked with walleye as they put up a good fight and are fun to catch.
“There’s really not any place real close aside from some of the big lakes and state parks that have walleye,” said Schwab.
Schwab said the DNR biologist said having walleye at Rapp Park would not impact the population of other species of fish currently in the lake. He said the body of water was large enough to sustain a good healthy population.
The six fish species currently at Rapp Park are channel cat, bluegill, sunfish, crappie, wipers (hybrid between a white bass and striped bass) and Schwab said a couple of large carp had been seen.
After the Walleye have been placed at Rapp Park, Schwab said they would ask anglers to catch and release for the first couple of years to allow the species to get established.
Schwab said he is hoping to get community support for the walleye project to provide more variety of fish at Rapp Park.
Donations can be made in person or by mail to Page County Conservation, 2039 State Highway 71, Clarinda, Iowa 51632. Donations can also be placed in the camping fee dropbox at any of the Page County parks with a note indicating it is a donation for the Rapp Park walleye project.