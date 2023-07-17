The Page County Conservation Board made a decision last month to invest in two pre-built primitive cabins.

The board discussed the best placements for the cabins at their July 11 meeting. Board members called a recess and drove out to Nodaway Park to look at the primitive camping area and other parts of the park.

Board members determined that one cabin would be placed at Nodaway in the current primitive camping area. The other cabin’s placement is still being considered and will be discussed at next month’s meeting.

Board Director John Schwab said that this has been a long time in coming and a primitive option fits much better into the board’s budget.

“We’ve had a lot of people asking about something like this because they want to camp but don’t want to tent camp, but also can’t afford a camper,” he said.

Schwab indicated that it would still be a few months before the cabins arrive.

In other business:

• Board president Mark Marriott introduced the newest board member, Danielle Miller. Miller resides in Essex and replaces Whitney Berry, former vice president, who stepped down in the spring due to a move from the county.

• Schwab detailed month-end claims for June and mid-month claims for July.

“We have the hand-held Motorola police radio at a cost of $4,004.75, a pallet of road patch for Nodaway for $949 for almost 3000 pounds and the cabins," he said. "Those were for last fiscal period. Otherwise everything else is normal housekeeping. For July so far, we had our dues and normal yearly stuff. Our auto insurance went down but property tax went up. We did buy security lights for Pioneer Park and Pierce Creek for $466.88.”

• Joyce Kruse, equestrian area volunteer, reported that the national ride held July 8-9 at Pierce Creek went very well.

“The NATRC (North American Trail Ride Conference) competitive trail ride was a success. They all said they appreciated all our improvements,” she said.

Kruse added that the group donated $480 back to the park.

Kruse made a request to the board asking them to look into the cost of putting electrical work into the shelter at Pierce Creek as well as a cement floor. Board members said the electrical work shouldn’t be a problem due to the placement of the electrical box near the shelter.

• Schwab detailed park updates.

“July 4 went very well for us. We were really busy even with the storms," he said. "And, our revenue for the end of the year was terrific. Every park except for Pioneer was way above our projected revenue.”

Schwab added they are hoping to dredge Pioneer Park within the week.

“That was a plan we were going to start already but the storm set us back," he said. "Other than that, everything is good. Camping numbers are really good and we haven’t had many issues in the park. It’s been a good month.”

• The board discussed the possibility of asking the secondary roads department to work on the boat ramp road at Pierce Creek rather than the main road at Rapp Park, as the conservation department doesn’t have sufficient equipment to do the work.

“We still have basically one more opportunity of free labor from secondary roads from our three-year agreement," Schwab said. "They do all the labor for free but we pay for the gravel. Last year, when we did the whole road, it was a little over $18,000 in gravels. In my opinion, the whole road doesn’t need to be done.”

In exchange for the use of the river access on A Avenue, the secondary roads department made a prior agreement that they would maintain the roads for three years.

Board members tabled a decision until they can discuss the situation with the secondary roads department and determine the cost of the gravel.

• Board members approved a motion to rescind an amendment that had been approved allowing picnic tables to be placed in a campground for reservations. The bylaws were never changed to indicate picnic tables can be used, but there are signs in the campground allowing campers to do so. Schwab said his staff will remove the signs.

The next meeting for the Page County Conservation Board will be Aug. 8.