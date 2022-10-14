Page County Conservation Board discuss projects at Pioneer, Pierce and Rapp Parks

Director John Schwab had several updates for board members at the Page County Conservation Board meeting on Oct. 11.

Schwab told the board that all park water services will be shut off by the end of the month.

“We’ll hold off as long as we can, weather permitting,” he said. “Next week we're going to have two to three days in a row below freezing at night, but it’s warming up during the day, so we should be okay for a bit. But, by Oct. 31, we’ll have all water shut off and bathrooms closed.”

Schwab also reported that he has received authorization from all the landowners to go ahead with the chemical treatment project planned at Pioneer Park and the project at Pierce Creek.

“Everything is good to go with the Pioneer Park project,” he said. “DNR plans to do the treatment soon, but they are really busy right now. We also have all the authorizations to start our dam project at Pierce Creek. We’re probably going to postpone that until the spring because in either late February or early March, DNR is going to come over and do a controlled burn of the whole grassland area. That will give us time to clear and remove some trees. We’ll do that by ourselves throughout winter to save money and get it ready for next spring.”

The boat ramp is finished at Rapp Park, and Schwab said it is getting a lot of use and they have heard many compliments.

“The shoreline work on the trout pond was also completed a couple of days before the trout were put in there,” he said. “They stocked almost 1,100 trout this year, compared to the 600 last year. Everyone out there is really happy.”

Schwab said it’s been a busy month as he continued listing updates.

“The remainder of the road patch has been used up at Nodaway Park and there will not be more available until spring,” he said. “We’ve also been clearing a lot of downed trees off the trail, and at Pioneer Park we fixed the fence. We also now have all the broken hydrants replaced. Lastly, the majority of the mowing is done for the season and our mowers will be winterized. We’ll keep one up just in case we need to do some spot mowing.”

Progress continues on a possible Freedom Rock for Rapp Park. Schwab will meet with two representatives from the Veterans Affairs office on Oct. 19 to discuss the next steps.

“There is a veteran who is heading it up and two people from the VA who will meet with me on the 19th,” he said. “They have a rock that has been donated, they found someone who will move the rock to the park and a painter lined up if the original painter of the Freedom Rocks can’t do it. They are getting it all lined up so we are moving right along with that.”

Board members took time to discuss and review the county’s camping reservation policy due to questions and concerns from county residents and other campers.

Board member Whitney Beery suggested the use of mycountyparks.com, where campers can book online.

“Campers could book up to a year in advance, but there are no refunds if they cancel,” she said. “They can make a change without having to cancel, but there is a $4 processing fee. I like the idea that campers can book up to a year in advance. If there is a group coming to our area and needs a place to stay, they might want to reserve it so they know they have a place.”

Schwab agreed, but said the cancellation policy may cause issues.

“If they cancel, even though we get their money, we can’t rent the spot to someone else,” he said. “We would be making people angry, perhaps local people, that there is an open site just sitting empty.”

The board discussed occupancy rate of the parks. Schwab said Nodaway, Rapp and Pierce are the busiest with up to 50 to 60 people on a busy weekend.

Board member Mark Marriot said having campsites sitting open during the busy holiday weekends because someone canceled wasn’t doable.

Board member Kathy Jordan said that upsetting local campers is worse, because they are the ones that come back time after time. She also suggested they allow reservations on a per situation basis. Other board members agreed that they would look at reservations case by case and with the timing of the season.

Beery added that Page County’s regulations are pretty much the same as everywhere else. The board approved a motion to leave the camping regulations as they are for now.

Kevin Christensen from Clarinda was at the meeting to request use of one of the county parks for a fishing derby.

“I am doing some volunteer work for NAMI (National Alliance for Mental Illness), and we are looking at ways we can have functions and raise money,” he said. “Someone brought up the idea of having a fishing derby and was looking at doing one in this area. I don’t have specific dates yet, but I am thinking either April 22 or 29th of next spring. I don’t know how many people it would draw in, but I said I would look into it and approach you to see if it’s a possibility.”

Schwab said that NAMI would need to provide the insurance for the event, but otherwise didn’t see an issue.

“It would be a really good time for fishing,” Schwab said. “And NAMI could get a group fishing license for that type of thing.”

Christensen said that NAMI would provide their own insurance, and that everyone would be asked to have their own fishing licenses.

“The derby would be open to anyone of all ages,” he said. “As I get more details, I will update you, but I wanted to first see if it was a possibility. The fundraising group meets at the end of the month, and I’ll have more details then.”

No action was taken, as the board wanted to wait until Christensen could provide more information.

Joyce Kruse had several compliments and appreciation for the board about the equestrian area.

“The campgrounds and trails are really in great shape; the trails are the best I’ve seen out there,” she said. “There are lots of compliments from everyone, including walkers. I’ve seen more walkers than I’ve seen in awhile. And, thank you so much for the shelter. Whoever painted the board out there, it looks really nice. I’ve heard compliments there, too, about how nice the whole place looks.”

In other business, the board approved all claims for the end of September and mid-month October, and minutes from the Sept. 13 meeting.

The next meeting for the Page County Conservation Board will be held Nov. 8.