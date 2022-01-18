Page County Conservation Board welcomes newest member and elects officers

Shambaugh native Whitney Beery is the newest addition to the Page County Conservation Board. She is employed by Bank Iowa in Clarinda, and her family owns and operates several farms in the area. In addition to joining the board, she was nominated and appointed as the new board secretary.

In regard to her desire to serve on the conservation board, Beery stated, “I’m an avid outdoor person. I might wear dress clothes to work every day, but that’s not who I am. This really is in my wheelhouse.”

Nominations and appointments were also made for chairperson and vice chairperson. Holly Martin will serve the board in the position of chairperson. Kathy Jordan and Mark Marriott were nominated for the position of vice chairperson; Marriott retained the position after a 2 to 1 vote in his favor. Beery and Tom Johnson voted in favor of Marriott; Martin voted in favor of Jordan, and Jordan and Marriott abstained.

The meeting was also the last for long-standing member Johnson who had served on the Conservation Board for eleven years. He was presented with a certificate signed by Tom Hazelton, CEO of Iowa County Conservation (ICC) in honor of his dedicated years of service.

Director John Schwab informed the board of the theft of catalytic converters on two conservation trucks which were parked at Pierce Creek. Seasonal employee Terry Broyles added, “I was at . . . Rocstop. They had their two trucks parked out in front of their building. The same week, they had their catalytic converters cut off their trucks.” The thefts were reported to police. One of the trucks is in the shop for repairs, and the other is being stored elsewhere until further security measures can be taken at the park.

These thefts did lead to board discussion regarding installation of internet and cameras at Pierce Creek for the purpose of security.

Concerning internet availability, Marriott stated, “Essex Farmers Telephone probably has internet out there in that area. . . . I’ll talk to Tim Hill tomorrow. He’s the guy at the Essex phone company, and he’s who we get all our Internet through in Essex.”

Martin speculated about this option. “I don’t think they went far enough west for Pierce Creek, but I’m not sure, and they didn’t go far enough north for this.”

Trail or motion cameras with SD cards that can be checked will likely be a temporary solution. Beery stated, “Just to get something up there that will at least catch movement.” The board considered this to be the easiest and most cost effective solution for the time being.

In other business:

•Work Day and Trail Ride dates have been scheduled at Pierce Creek throughout the year. Work Day - Apr. 9, Trail Rides - May 14, Sep. 17, Oct. 9., North American Trail Ride Conference (NATRC) - Jul. 9-10. Dates are subject to change.

•Updates to Motor Vehicle Usage Policy and Personal Protective Equipment/Work Attire Policy were approved by the board.

•Page County Extension has been in contact with Schwab about resuming shooting sports for Page County; Essex Schools have also shown interest. The recommendation is for these groups to use the designated gun range.

•The previously approved budget has been adjusted due to increased dental insurance and IPERS costs.

•Park staff will be working to eliminate downed trees at Pierce Creek; RC Tree Service will be removing some of the trees at Pioneer Park.

•Downed trees at Pierce Creek will likely be dragged to the primitive area for interested parties to use as firewood. A permit is required for the cutting of firewood, and only downed trees qualify. The permit is $10.

•The tiling project planned for Pierce Creek has been abandoned as the related project on a neighboring landowner’s property has also been canceled.