Page County Conservation Dept. sees a 2.1% increase in FY2023 budget

Among the FY2023 budget proposals for the county departments reviewed by the Page County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 21 was the budget for the Page County Conservation Department. Director John Schwab said the budget he was proposing shows a 2.1% increase from last year, and this increase includes a 3% pay raise for full-time conservation employees.

In total, Schwab said the budget shows a $7,862 increase for FY2023, and $3,500 of that amount is for fuel, water, and development.

Schwab said he and the conservation board are looking at one major change to the department. He indicated they would like to make one seasonal employee position a part-time employee next year. Schwab said removing a seasonal employee position would save the department $9,500, and then adding the part-time position would cost the department around $19,000.

Schwab said one reason for making this change is it will help the department cover duties when seasonal workers are not employed during the winter months. He said seasonal employees work from March to October.

Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen cautioned Schwab of additional expenses when moving an employee from seasonal to part time. She said seasonal employees are not eligible for benefits, whereas part-time employees are eligible for IPERS and accrue reduced vacation and sick leave.

Supervisor Chuck Morris questioned what the department would be gaining by making the status change in employment.

In addition to the coverage over the winter months, Schwab said seasonal employees are only allowed to work 28 hours a week. He said during the high camping season, which is from March until the end of October, they could have a part-time employee working 35 hours a week. Then during the off camping season, that part-time employee would only work 12 hours a week, which would keep that position under the full-time status cap. Schwab said this was the best solution as it doesn’t make sense to have another full-time employee as there is not enough work in the winter to keep them at 40 hours.

Supervisor Chair Alan Armstrong asked without going into detail if the department would need to replace that seasonal employee if the county acquired another park in the future they have been considering. Schwab said that could be a possibility, but they may be able to cover it with the extra seven hours a week the part time employee will be working.

Another significant increase in the conservation budget for FY2023 was fuel and gasoline usage. Schwab said last year, the numbers were budgeted before the increase in gas prices.

Schwab said the department was able to make some reductions in its budget for FY2023. He said the board and himself didn’t anticipate any large equipment purchases next year and dropped that number from $20,000 last year to $12,000 this year. He said the department did have one truck that may only have another year of life left, but he hoped to pick up another vehicle from a department that was getting rid of one.

Another significant reduction that Schwab indicated was last year $17,500 was budgeted for improvements at Rapp Park located north of Shenandoah. With the money budgeted in the previous year and grants received, most of the high-dollar projects at Rapp Park have been completed. So, he said they dropped that number down to $8,000 in the budget for FY2023. Schwab indicated a portion of that $8,000 saved was moved around to other areas in the budget.

Armstrong then asked about fixing the shoreline at Pioneer Park located between Shenandoah and Clarinda on Highway 2. He said there was $10,000 indicated in the budget for Pioneer Park for FY2023, and the shoreline project would run around a $40,000. Schwab indicated the cost of fixing the shoreline would be in addition to the $10,000 in the budget. He said the $10,000 is earmarked to redo several campsites that are in bad shape.

Armstrong said getting the shoreline fixed at Pioneer Park is essential. He said Rapp Park got a lot of attention, but Pioneer Park is still the “mothership of this county.”

Schwab said without any additional camping sites added at county parks the revenue budgeted for FY2023 stays the same.

“They’ve been pretty accurate over the last couple of years,” said Schwab. “Unfortunately, we haven’t added any new campsites, so we haven’t added anyway to bring in more revenue.”

Schwab said the department always keeps an eye out for grants but doesn’t like to depend on those.

“We still push for the REAP grant every year,” said Schwab. “That’s probably our biggest one, but it’s a very competitive grant across the state.”

Schwab indicated the dollar amount received from the REAP grant differs year to year. He said three years ago, the department received a little over $9.000, and then the last couple of years received about $11,000. He said because the number goes up and down, $9,000 was projected for FY2023.

Schwab told the Supervisors that the conservation department still had saved between $30.000 and $40,000 in REAP funds.

“That’s money that doesn’t go away if we don’t use it,” said Schwab. “The only bad thing with REAP is it is very limited on what we can use it on.”

Schwab said the REAP funds saved might go towards fixing a section of pipe this spring at Pierce Creek north of Shenandoah that is leaking water.

Schwab didn’t doubt that the department would hit the projected revenue budgeted for FY2023.

The proposed budget for the Page County Conservation Department was approved unanimously by the board of supervisors.

Page County Board of Supervisors continued county budget meetings on Jan. 24.