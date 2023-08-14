At the Page County Conservation Board meeting on Aug. 8, Director John Schwab told his board that he had some disappointing news to share about Pioneer Park.

“There’s no nice way to put it. We were hoping with all the rain we had that the level of the pond at Pioneer Park would go up, wash all the stuff away and we could start dredging. But it didn’t,” he said. “Water is coming into Ketchum’s outflow, and it leads to our inflow tube in Pioneer, but no water is coming out of our inflow. So, we dug around and found that our inflow has a hole and is collapsing in spots. All the water is going into the ground before it is getting to the lake. We will have to get that fixed and put a new pipe in.”

He told board members that it would require excavating, but it will probably have to be done by hand.

“We will have to dig around it, but we’ll likely have to do it with shovels because we can’t get equipment into the diagonal where the pipe is,” he said. “We are hoping we can just dig up just a 10-foot section and just weld on another pipe. We just don’t want to get into a situation where we have to replace the whole thing. It looks like the hole has been there for awhile and has been patched before.”

Schwab said he is hoping they can do the work in house and not have to hire out the necessary work.

“We are going to have to dig out 2 1/2 to 3 feet. If it is something we can do ourselves and not have to pay for it, I would much rather be able to do that,” Schwab said. “Our hope is that it’s manageable and we can get it done yet this year.”

If the inflow tube can be repaired, the pond could still get dredged and the DNR will still be able stock the pond with fish before the end of the year, he said.

Other park updates included:

The conservation department is cleaning up a corner at the four-way stop on the north end of Nodaway Park for better visibility. To completely take care of all the growth, Schwab said his staff would to continue to spray.

“We cut two new trails at Pierce Creek for accessibility,” Schwab said. “One connects the Boy Scout area to make it more accessible, but we may need to use some dirt and gravel to fill it in because it’s close to the waterline and really soft in spots.”

The second trail is not yet complete, due to the wetland area by the main lake, but both trails will create better drainage.

Camping numbers are really good in all parks, and the new policies are going well.

The equestrian shelter at Pierce Creek now has power.

“We ran power to the shelter at Pierce, and there is a switch and an outlet. We are waiting for the lights to come in so we can install those,” Schwab said.

Equestrian park volunteer Joyce Kruse, who had asked about the possibility of adding power to the building at last month’s meeting, commented that she would like another outlet and light added.

Board President Mark Marriott told Kruse that there would need to be a bigger breaker box in order to do so and may not be cost effective. Schwab agreed and indicated that all other shelters have just one plug for use and anything more would cost over the $1,000 mark and would require board approval.

Schwab told board members that he is still waiting for estimates from contractors for the sinks in the bathroom at Pioneer Park.

The north side of the Avenue A entrance at Rapp Park is starting to erode fairly badly in a couple of places, and Schwab said he hopes to take contractors out to get estimates for the necessary work needed to repair the road.

Schwab reported that the secondary roads department would be looking at the road going down to the boat ramp at Pierce Creek to see what can be done. In exchange for the use of the river access on A Avenue at Rapp Park, the secondary roads department made a prior agreement that they would maintain the roads for three years.

At the board’s July meeting, board members discussed the possibility of asking the secondary roads department to work on the boat ramp road at Pierce Creek rather than the main road at Rapp Park, as the conservation department doesn’t have sufficient equipment to do the work.

In other business:

The board approved month-end claims for July and mid-month claims for August.

Schwab said that besides general maintenance and regular monthly bills, his department purchased a replacement refrigerator for Pierce Creek at a cost of $845, a chainsaw for $419.99.

“Our mowers needed work so we spent $782.27 and $462.60 on repairs for two of our mowers so those are now fixed,” he said. “The new signage for Rapp Park was $368.14 and looks really great. They did a really good job. And, we spent $199.96 on an oil sensor for the truck, and our fuel bill was $1,215.01. So besides repairs, it was a good month.”

The board approved the placement of their second primitive cabin. It will be placed by the restroom at Pierce Creek.

Schwab said he was happy with that choice, as there would not be much landscaping necessary in that location. In June, the board approved a motion to purchase two pre-built primitive cabins. The other cabin will be placed at Nodaway Park.

Judith Blay donated lights several months ago and is disappointed with the lack of communication from the board concerning the donation.

“I still have those lights we donated for Pierce Creek,” Blay said. “There’s been a lack of communication, and I hope you will just get it done or I’ll just plan to put them up at my house.”

Schwab assured her that the holes are done but they were waiting for the poles needed for the lights.

Board member Randy McNutt echoed Blay’s concern.

“Yes, it has been nine months since the lights were donated,” he said. “Let’s just make sure we get it done sooner than later.”

Blay showed one of the lights to board members so they could determine the required height of poles needed, and Schwab said the lights would get taken care of within the month.

The board made a decision at last month’s meeting to take down the outhouse at Pierce Creek near the boat dock and replace it with a portable toilet.

Marriott asked about the possibility of leaving the outhouse structure so it can still be utilized as a safe shelter in case of inclement weather. Board members agreed that it was a very good suggestion and with a little work, it could be done.

Kruse was unsure if enough signs were ordered when signs were purchased for Pierce Creek.

“I’m not sure what happened to the sign on Avenue A and 140th Street,” she said. “It’s the sign for when people come off of Highway 59, as they come over and down, or if they have to come from Essex to the gravel road. There is no sign that leads them to the equestrian ground, and there hasn’t been one for a long time. There is only an old one that takes them to the dirt road that’s closed.”

Schwab said he would order another sign and put it up where needed.

Kruse also thanked the board for the clean camping area at Pierce Creek and commented that it looks very nice.

The next meeting for the Page County Conservation Board will be held Sept. 6.