Page County Conservation looks at ways to improve fisheries

Conservation director John Schwab gave the board a run down of expenditures at the start of the Sept. 14 Page County Conservation Board meeting.

“Since mid-month August, there were out-of-the-ordinary expenses because we paid for all of the playground equipment -- $6,000 came out of the conservation reserve, which was from donations from different businesses here in town; $3,949 came out of Nodaway and that will be reimbursed by the Clarinda Foundation once it’s completed; and $8,000 came out of REAP,” he said. “That amount was an extra expense because the company will be doing the install. $8,450.90 was out of Pierce Creek and over $5,000 of that will be reimbursed by the Shenandoah Foundation. The other $3,000 came out of our budget, and it’s what we were expecting. That brings the total of the playground equipment to $26,399.98.”

Schwab said they are in the process of coordinating a time for the company to install the playground equipment at Nodaway Valley Park and said it would happen before winter. He added that expenses for mid-month September included fuels, Clarinda Herald-Journal for advertising, a pallet of perma patch and that everything else was in line for normal operating expenses. The board approved all claims.

Andy Jensen with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) talked to the board at Schwab’s request.

“Andy works with fisheries, and we wanted to touch base to see how we could improve our fisheries,” Schwab said. “We are redoing Pioneer Park and the DNR has recommended that we treat the water and stream to kill off all the bad fish and start over.

He’s got a great plan out there to improve the longevity of our pond and streams and have fish all year long.”

Jensen said the issue is that the pond still has black bullheads and common carp.

“Both of those species are bottom feeders and they pick up mud and store the insects in their mouths and spit the mud back out,” he said. “So, if you have a high density of those kinds of fish, that causes terrible water clarity. We’re recommending that we get rid of those species, hit the reset button and restock with good sports fish. There’s a chemical that’s been around since the 1930’s that only affects fish because it inhibits cellular respiration across their gills. It doesn't affect other animals.”

The chemical will cost $851.30 for the 10 gallons needed for treatment.

“The DNR covers all the restocking, and my supervisor wants your board to purchase the chemical as a way of saying that we are both in this together,” Jensen said.

Board member Whitney Beery asked how long it would take and Jensen said that generally the population of fish is back within two years. Beery asked how often the pond would have to be treated.

“We only have to treat one time if all goes well and we get out all the carps,” he said. “It could be 20 years before it would have to be done again if they get back in. When we do a renovation, we do it right. DNR will stock the pond with bass, bluegill and channel catfish. The DNR doesn’t recommend crappie for a pond that size.”

Board members said they would like to have an idea of the date this will happen so they can share the information through social media. Jensen said the DNR would like to get started yet this year, and although he couldn’t pinpoint a specific day due to possible changes in weather, he will keep them posted. The DNR will also put up notices to make everyone aware of what is happening at the time.

Jensen wanted to stress that the chemical is not harmful to humans.

“There has been no documentation that it has human effects,” he said. “Even if a deer or livestock comes by and drinks some of the water, it’s not going to be affected.”

The board approved the purchase of the chemical but will need permission from four landowners to treat the stream above the pond.

Board members asked Bill Harrison with Southwest Iowa Bowhunters to update the board.

“We just wanted you to come and let us know how things are going,” Beery said. “Tell us a little bit about what you’re doing down there and what programs you have.”

The Southwest Iowa Bowhunters run a 3-D archery club located east of Braddyville at Ross Park with 40 targets and 39 stations.

“Originally, we’ve been down there since July of 2009,” Harrison said. “At one time, we had a shoot of over 250 people there. I just started back up again in June 2019, and we started with half the targets needed and no dollars. We just bought 10 new targets a few months ago. We are on the climb again. The idea of it is to get as many youngsters out there as possible. We are trying to keep archery alive and are happy to give kids advice and guidance. We have a shoot once a month, March through September, on the fourth Sunday of the month. We would like to get back to the two-day shoots.”

The numbers of participants are improving.

“We had close to 60 last year, and we hope to hit 100 next year,” Harrison said. “The weather hasn’t been cooperating for the last few shoots; it’s either raining or way too hot, so the numbers were down. We would like to increase the numbers in hopes of increasing our funds to help sponsor kids. Our prices are $15 for adults, 16 and over, and ages 12 to 14 pay only $5. Kids under 12 are free.”

Harrison answered board member questions and then thanked them for the work they’ve done.

“I want to thank you for the gravel, it has helped a lot,” he said. “It has helped keep the road usable and helps those who get easily winded. We do appreciate it. And you put power to the shelter house -- that was a huge break, and we were tickled to see the shelter house get rebuilt.”

Board members agreed that their hope is to develop Ross Park more as time goes on, and they have even considered adding camping stations.

Schwab updated board members on what has been happening in the parks.

“All bids are on hold right now on Pierce Creek due to a possible need of a permit from the Army Corp of Engineers,” he said. “They believe we are modifying the dam and we aren’t modifying, so we will be meeting with a representative. Hopefully we get their blessing and if so, we will reissue the bid invitation. The construction of the boat ramp is under way at Rapp Park, and the tentative completion time, weather permitting, should be by the end of the month.”

There was an issue on Labor Day with the septic tank at Pioneer Park.

“The septic tank was right at its limit, and thank goodness we could get it taken care of that day,” Schwab explained. “We then went through our notes and realized that several of our septics haven’t been serviced for several years. So I have that all on a list to get done.”

Schwab was happy to announce that the parks were full on Labor Day, although two eviction notices were served.

“We did evict two individuals and our justification for that is that the parks are to be used for recreation, not for permanent residency,” he said. “We also had to ban a person from the parks due to conduct. But overall, it was a good weekend.”

Schwab described an interesting project for Rapp Park that is in the works.

“I spoke with an individual who asked about the possibility of getting a freedom rock at Rapp Park,” he said. “We found a rock that someone is willing to donate, and they are working with the artist involved that has done all the freedom rocks. If he doesn’t have time, they do have a local artist that said they would be interested in doing it, too. There is more legwork to be done but I think that would be an awesome project.”

The board agreed that it would definitely be a worthwhile project.

The board also discussed a review of their trail fee policy and whether they should reinstate the fees or ask for a freewill donation. This past year, they have asked for freewill donations rather than charge a specific fee.

Schwab said initially the board was pulling in more money than they generally would by selling the passes but money wise, it would probably even out in the end. The board agreed it was hard to reinforce the trail pass, so they passed a motion to keep it as a freewill donation. They will work on getting a more permanent box and signage out by the trail.

The next Page County Conservation Board meeting will be held Oct. 11.