On Monday morning, the Page County Conservation Department requested an increase on its fiscal year 2024 budget from the Page County Board of Supervisors.

During budget discussions on Jan. 30, John Schwab, Page County Conservation Department Director, said he was looking at an overall increase of $6,000 for the department. He said they were able to decrease the budget in certain areas, but noted an increase in department wages. He also projected a growth in revenues for the department by $2,800.

In the budget Schwab presented to the supervisors, he asked for a 6% increase, taking his salary from $46,350 to $49,130. He also asked for a 5.59% increase in salary for Charly Stevens, office manager/naturalist, taking her yearly pay from $51,199 to $54,060.

Supervisor Judy Clark questioned increasing Stevens's salary by 5.59% and suggested a 3.85% increase. Clark recognized that Schwab’s salary was lower, having only been with the department since 2019, and was okay with the 6% increase in his salary. Schwab said in previous years, the same percentage of increase has always been requested for both of these full times positions.

For seasonal employees, Schwab said the Conservation Department would like to increase each employee to 35 hours a week for the fiscal year 2024 and raise their starting pay to $12.25. He said that would increase the seasonal employee budget from $50,490 to $61,095.

Schwab said the new starting pay aligns with other surrounding counties for that position. He also noted that by allowing seasonal employees to work 35 hours a week, they could hire fewer employees, saving the department a little money in the long run. He said two seasonal employees returning to the department with experience had been added to the budget and were included in the $61,095. He said those two employees would only work on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Schwab said the department had one part-time permanent employee, for which they budgeted a pay increase of $14 an hour. Schwab said hours decrease during the winter months for the part-time position.

A 9% increase is what Schwab proposed to the supervisors for the administrative budget, increasing from $221,377 to $241,729. He said the majority of that increase came from wages.

Schwab said the department's budget reflected increases and decreases in other areas.

He said the department was able to decrease the budget for maintenance and operations by $14,600, but the budget for permanent landscaping and specific improvements to parks remains at $35,000.

An overall increase of 1.5% is what Schwab proposed to the supervisors Monday morning, taking the Conservation Department budget from $381,727 to $387,479 for the fiscal year 2024, including $3,000 in reserve funds.

Schwab said the department is projecting a $2,800 increase in revenues for the fiscal year 2024 but said, “unfortunately, that number is not going to get much higher unless we expand our campgrounds.”

Out of the eight parks the county manages, Schwab said revenue for Peirce Creek is expected to increase by $1,500 and Rapp Park by $1,800. He doesn’t foresee an increase at the remaining six county parks.

He said shelter rental had decreased, so the department decreased revenue on the budget to $500 from $1,000 and decreased the revenue on the gun range from $1,500 to $1,000. He said the department was able to increase the revenue for the county land leased for farming located by Rapp Park from $3,000 to $3,500.

Lastly, Schwab said the REAP Fund had been extended until 2025, bringing in around $9,000 a year for the department. These funds are used for park projects and sometimes matching grants.

Other budgets on the Jan. 30 budget for discussion were Public Health, EMA, Recorder, Treasurer, County Attorney, IT, Board of Supervisors, Auditor and Election.