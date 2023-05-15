The Page County Conservation board discussed the possibility of the use of gas motors at Rapp Park at its May 9 meeting.

Director John Schwab said he contacted the Iowa DNR, and in order for gas motors to be allowed at Rapp, the county would have to be put on the approved exception list from DNR

“They limit any manmade lake under 100 acres to be electric motors only,” he said. “If we did request this change, it would not be until 2025 before it would even have the possibility of happening. This is due to the Governor’s Executive Order 10, which is requiring a review of rulemaking, and the chapter that covers this request isn’t slated for review until 2024.

“Also, the public feedback that I have received points towards us keeping Rapp an electric motor only lake.”

Schwab added that since they can’t even start the process until 2024 due to the governor’s order, the board tabled a decision until the latter part of 2024. He also said they will check with the DNR to see if they could allow people to load and launch their boats with gas but then use electric motors once they are in the water.

In other business:

Although there was an opportunity to contest an eviction notice on the agenda, no one showed up to contest. Schwab said the eviction notice is something put on the agenda each time someone is evicted from the parks so they have the opportunity to dispute the action at a board meeting.

The shooting range is going to be reviewing their by-laws and will have their copy and proposal ready by the August meeting.

The board voted to add the new drone policy to the county park regulations. Board members approved a drone policy for Page County parks at their April 11 meeting.

Rapp Park has had issues this spring with the backflow preventer, and board members are considering an agreement proposed by Jones Mechanical for the service of the preventer.

The company would come out at the end of every season and remove the preventer, service and store it for the winter, and then reinstall it in the spring. The cost would be just under $1,000 a year.

Schwab indicated this would be a good deal considering the amount of money spent maintaining the current prevent each season.

The next Page County Conservation meeting will be held June 13.