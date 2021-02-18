Page County FY22 budget process moves forward with a 2-to-1 vote

Page County Board of Supervisors took the next step Tuesday in the fiscal year 2022 budget process.

During the Page County Board of Supervisors meeting Feb. 16 a public hearing was held for maximum proposed tax dollars. Supervisors approved a resolution with a 2-to-1 vote for exceeding property tax dollars from the last fiscal year. Supervisor Jacob Holmes cast the sole opposition vote reading a statement before voting.

“As a new supervisor, I have worked hard to understand the inner workings of Page County Government, particularly the budget,” said Holmes. “ I think it is equally important for taxpayers to know why their property tax is the amount it is, and why it goes up year after year. With that in mind, I believe the County government needs money to operate, but that there should be a limit to how much money is needed and that the money must be spent wisely and in areas of need.”

Holmes agreed county employees deserve an increase but questions if a 4% across-the-board increase is appropriate.