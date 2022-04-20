Page County ISU Extension and Outreach celebrates Extension and Outreach Week

On Wednesday, April 20, the Page County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach celebrated Extension and Outreach Week April 18 – 23 by featuring Human Sciences Day and its Growing Strong Families program during a Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association coffee at the Shenandoah Public Library.

Growing Strong Family Parent Coordinator Debbie Pope explained the program and said it was started in 1998. She was a parent educator for the program from 2012 to 2016 and then took some time off to be a grandma. She recently accepted the coordinator position with ISU Extension and Outreach.

“It is a free program for families ages prenatal through five,” said Pope. “When they start kindergarten, they age out.”

The Growing Strong Families Program serves families in Page, Fremont, Taylor and Wayne counties. It helps parents with their daily challenges, child's development, child's eating habits, health and safety and money management. They can also make referrals to other agencies for additional support.

Pope said she does one or two visits a month depending on the number of children and the individual family's needs and teaches child development. A parent educator offers support and information during the home visits and encourages playtime with developmental materials and activities.

“There's three emphases on our visit, and that is teaching child development specific to the age of the child, and then I bring a parent-child activity for the parent to do with the child,” said Pope. “So It’s a learning activity specific to what we're talking about with development. Then I bring a book. Literacy is a huge part of the program. Then we focus on resources for family well-being. So if they are looking for a job or need mental health services, I’ll make sure that they are connected.”

Pope said she also helps families set goals, and she offers suggestions for parents for development activities.

Upon a family signing up for the program, Pope said she does a developmental screening to see the child's level and where they may need help.

“It's fun to not only watch the children with some of the activities that I bring but also watch the parents,” said Pope. “It's fun to see parents excited about their child's development and how they're figuring things out.”

The Growing Strong Families Program is sponsored by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and uses the Parents as Teachers curriculum. Funding for the program is provided by Corner Counties Early Childhood Area.

For more information on the Growing Strong Families Program, contact Debbie Pope at 712-310-3550 or email dpope@iastate.edu.

Also in attendance from Page County ISU Extension and Outreach was Dee Dino, County Extension Director, and Kim Cavalier, Human Science, Family Wellbeing Specialist serving 12 counties in Iowa. Each day during Extension and Outreach Week highlighted a different area of ISU Extension and Outreach to bring awareness to its many programs. April 18 was Ag and Natural Resources Day, April 19 was Volunteer Recognition Day, April 20 Human Sciences Day, April 21 was Comm Economic Dev Day and April 22 4-H/Yout Programming Day.