“There’s More to the Story” is this year’s National Library Week theme.

National Library Week, celebrated April 23–29 this year, was organized in 1958 by the American Library Association and the Advertising Council with the theme “Wake Up and Read” to promote libraries nationwide and encourage reading.

Over the years, libraries have grown and expanded, and this year’s theme is meant to draw attention to everything your local library offers above and beyond books.

Page County has four public libraries: the Shenandoah Public Library, Clarinda Lied Library, Essex Lied Library and Coin Library. At each, you can find a tremendous amount of reading material. But in addition to books, you can find various programs and other tools available to patrons at many of these libraries.

For example, did you know the Shenandoah Public Library offers a monthly book club, kids storytime, crafts and programs for adults and children?

Shenandoah also has a wide variety of items that patrons can check out, including an Omaha Children’s Museum pass, board games, a telescope, bird watching kit, jigsaw puzzles, pickleball, wi-fi hotspots, Bluetooth speaker and a tire inflator. And this list just includes a few items the Shenandoah Library offers. They even recently added a 3D printer to the library patrons can use.

The Essex Lied Public Library offers a children’s story time every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. and a movie matinee every Friday at 3:30 p.m. In addition, they have special programs and events throughout the month that are posted on the Essex Lied Public Library Facebook page.

The Clarinda Lied Public Library has reoccurring events each month, such as story hour, eGaming Club, Mah Jongg Friends, Game Day, Domino and Lego Clubs as well as Tiny Tots Time.

Clarinda also offers programs for adults and children and have many items similar to the Shenandoah Public Library available to check out by patrons in addition to books.

To keep up to date on programs your local Page County library offers, check their website calendar or Facebook page. You can also visit:

Shenandoah Public Library: shenandoah.lib.ia.us/

Essex Lied Public Library: essex.lib.ia.us/

Clarinda Lied Library clarindapubliclibrary.org.

A couple of upcoming programs in April are:

“Iowans You Should Know,” presented by Jeff Stein on April 18 and Lexie’s Lab on April 26, both at the Shenandoah Public Library.

“Out of Iowa into Africa” with Tammy Schaapherder on April 17 and Book Folding with Emily Mallory on April 25, both at the Clarinda Lied Library.

A few important dates to remember during National Library Week are April 25 is National Library Workers Day, April 26 is National Library Outreach Day and April 27 is Take Action for Libraries Day.

Kids should watch for the Summer Reading Program at the Page County Libraries coming soon with a theme “Find Your Voice.”