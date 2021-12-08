Page County observes 30th Anniversary of courthouse fire

“The first crew went in and made its way up the steps to the attic. They encountered smoke and heat on the way to the attic. The fire was starving for oxygen, so when they opened the door, the rush of oxygen caused a back draft that blew the guys down the stairway. When that happens, it’s a real eye opener. My first thought was to make sure the guys were okay. A second crew went in to make sure they were alright and found out it was not safe to be inside,” Williams said.

Williams was with the second crew to enter the structure. When he reached the attic, Williams said there were flames shooting out of the room and the firefighters were confronted with intense heat and heavy smoke. When pieces of the ceiling started falling in, Williams said it was determined that an interior attack was too dangerous.

As word of the tragedy quickly spread through the community, citizens flocked to the downtown square to view the historic landmark as it burned. Police blocked off all streets leading to the square and had to move the immense crowd back when the fire starting causing the support lines for the Canopy of Lights to snap, sending the glass bulbs crashing to the streets below. Williams said the breaking of the bulbs sounded like short bursts of gunfire.