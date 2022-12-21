Page County officials take oath of office

Four recently elected county officials were sworn into office Dec. 20 during a meeting of the Page County Board of Supervisors.

Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen administered the oath of office to Page County Treasurer Angie Dow, Page County Recorder Brenda Esaias, Page County Supervisor Todd Maher and Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen. The elected officials will begin their new terms of office Jan. 1, 2023.

Dow, Esaias and Sonksen were re-elected to their positions during the November election. Maher was elected to his first term as a member of the Board of Supervisors. He will replace Alan Armstrong, who currently serves as board chairperson.

After the officials were sworn in, the Board of Supervisors was scheduled to approve a series of reorganizational resolutions. The resolutions included selecting a new board chairperson for 2023, designating the annual holidays and designating the county engineer to execute certification among others.

However, Armstrong said the appointment of the chairman needed to be removed from the list. He said that decision should be made at the Jan. 3, 2023, meeting when the new board was seated.

Supervisor Jacob Holmes said he believed all of the resolutions for reorganization should wait until the first meeting of 2023. He also said the budget request from the Wellness Committee that was on the Tuesday agenda should wait until the new year.

"I think that whole thing should wait. All of next year's business should wait. Also, the Fiscal Year 2024 wellness budget, I think that should wait until next year too," Holmes said. "The information is fine, but the budget, actually, I think should wait."

Wellhausen said the most significant issue with waiting until Jan. 3, 2023, to approve the resolutions was that Jan. 2, 2023, had not officially been designated as the observance of the New Year's Day holiday for county employees.

Therefore, the board voted unanimously to designate Jan. 2, 2023, as one of the paid holidays for county employees. The rest of the reorganization resolutions were tabled until Jan. 3, 2023.

Later in the meeting, Wellness Committee co-chairs Anne Iversen and Lisa Nelson provided the results of the 2023 program and outlined the budget request for Fiscal Year 2024. No action was taken on the budget request.

Iversen said Page County had qualified for a 5% discount on its wellness premiums, which would save the county more than $65,000 in insurance costs.

"For 2022, I think we had our best year to date, that I remember. For the two required activities, we had 100% completion of the hotline assessment and we were at 92% completion for the physical. So we achieved the maximum discount," Iversen said.

Nelson said the insurance objective for 2023 is to get people active and moving about since they normally spend their day sitting at a desk. She said a goal has been set to have people take 10,000 steps per day.

Every day people reach that mark between Feb. 1, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2023, Nelson said the participants would be paid $1.

Supervisor Chuck Morris said the county currently budgets $6,000 a year for the wellness program.

"We used to spend the bulk of that on the health fair when that was a required thing. Since that's not required we've kind of pushed all of that to the incentives that we give people for hitting the two required activities," Iversen said.

Over the last couple of years, Iversen said the committee has averaged $8,500 in expenses. However, the Iowa State Association of Counties has announced it will be reducing the funding it provides to county wellness programs next year by approximately $800.

As a result, Iversen said the committee may need to reduce the amount of incentives Page County can offer unless its budget is increased. She said the committee would ideally ask for $8,000 to $9,000 in funding from the county.

"I think the Wellness Committee, over the years, has done a fabulous, fabulous job," Morris said. "I think the bang for our buck is significant. Beyond the savings, what's best for our employees and their health is getting them up and moving."

"I think the wellness has a trickle-down effect on our safety issues, too. Our safety numbers have definitely increased over the last few years. (We had) a lot of input on that from different people, but people that are more apt to take care of themselves tend to be more safe also," Armstrong said.

In other business Tuesday, the board voted not to pay for architectural fees related to the installation of canopies at the Page County Courthouse. The canopies were being considered at the entrances to the exterior restrooms and the handicap accessible ramp entrance to the courthouse.

Holmes said he had been researching the potential of using heated mats on the sidewalk to keep the handicap ramp clear of snow and ice.

The board also approved a change to the plan number for the county insurance. The change did not involve a change of benefits for the employees.