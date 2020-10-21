Page County proposes annexation of land west of Essex city limits

During the Oct. 14 Essex City Council meeting Page County Engineer JD King presented a proposal to council members for the annexation of land west of the city limits.
King said the bridge over the East Nishnabotna River on 150th Street west of Essex was built in 1937 and needed repair. He said it is narrower than newer bridges and has a weight limit set based on a recent inspection. King said the condition of the bridge hinders ag traffic that needs access to the elevators located in Essex.
“The feds would categorize it in poor condition,” said King. “That doesn’t mean it is unsafe. They rate bridges in good, fair, and poor, and it’s in the poor category.”
King said the bridge is currently the county’s responsibility, but if the city would annex a couple of 40 acres in the southwest quarter of section 27, then city limits would be touching the bridge and would qualify for the DOT City Bridge Fund at no cost to the city.
The Iowa DOT offers federal-aid and state funding on an annual basis to replace or improve city-owned bridges that have been classified in poor condition.
King said the annexation would affect multiple landowners, which he has already contacted. However, he said it is not unusual for farmland to be within city limits.
“Earlier this spring, I spoke with the landowners of these parcels that need to be annexed to see if they were in favor at all or would have any issues with such a thing,” said King. “I spoke with a couple of generations of the Johnsons on the southside. I also spoke with Jim Anderson, who owns the ground around the lagoons of Essex.”
King said Essex owns the ground where the lagoons are but the land surrounding it belongs to Jim Anderson. He said it is unusual that the lagoons are outside the city limits and could be the reason for Essex to annex the ground in the northwest area.
“This bridge is important to the county, and I believe it’s important to Essex,” said King. “It provides a way in for producers to the elevators in Essex. It also has a plan for river access.”
King said large rivers run on both ends of the county. While evaluating the county’s bridge situation over the past seven years, he discovered a lot of the bridges are older and in poor shape.
King said bridges in Shambaugh, Clarinda, and one north of Shenandoah on A Avenue by Rapp Park had been replaced, including river access. DOT City Bridge Funds were accessed for both the Shambaugh and Clarinda bridges to help with the expense.
He said the river access is not only for recreation but is also used for first responders.
“When and if we build the bridge west of Essex, we’ll put in river access, and then it will be a very advantageous location,” said King. “You put in at Essex float down to Shen come around back a nice little recreational tour of the river.”
When using the formula, King said the bridge on 150th street west of Essex qualifies for the DOT City Bridge Fund.
“So I’m confident that if we can get the Essex west bridge touching the city, we can harvest a million dollars in city bridge fund from the state, and then Page County will pick up the restof the construction cost,” said King.
If Essex moves forward with the annexation, King said it would be a slight tax gain for the city and would reduce the taxes currently going to the county. He said the annexation would benefit the county because allowing them to access the DOT City Bridge Fund would enable the county to build other bridges in the county faster because it wouldn’t be pulling down the Page County Bridge Fund.
The annexation of the land west of Essex will be on the agenda for the November Essex City Council meeting. If the city moves forward with the annexation, they have until October of 2021 to request to be put on the city bridge candidate list to be considered for funding.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!