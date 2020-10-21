Page County proposes annexation of land west of Essex city limits

During the Oct. 14 Essex City Council meeting Page County Engineer JD King presented a proposal to council members for the annexation of land west of the city limits.

King said the bridge over the East Nishnabotna River on 150th Street west of Essex was built in 1937 and needed repair. He said it is narrower than newer bridges and has a weight limit set based on a recent inspection. King said the condition of the bridge hinders ag traffic that needs access to the elevators located in Essex.

“The feds would categorize it in poor condition,” said King. “That doesn’t mean it is unsafe. They rate bridges in good, fair, and poor, and it’s in the poor category.”

King said the bridge is currently the county’s responsibility, but if the city would annex a couple of 40 acres in the southwest quarter of section 27, then city limits would be touching the bridge and would qualify for the DOT City Bridge Fund at no cost to the city.

The Iowa DOT offers federal-aid and state funding on an annual basis to replace or improve city-owned bridges that have been classified in poor condition.

King said the annexation would affect multiple landowners, which he has already contacted. However, he said it is not unusual for farmland to be within city limits.