Page County Public Health Office Move- Limited Access

Beginning Monday, Sept. 28, the Page County Public Health office will move to a new location at 210 N 17th St., in Clarinda. Staff will have limited access to phones and emails during this transition, and the office phone will temporarily be down.

In a press release, it advised if anyone needs assistance during this time, please call Jess at 712-370-3882, Brandy at 712-246-8224, or Carmen at 712-370-2397. If your call is not answered, please leave a message, and your call will be returned.

Staff will still be completing COVID-19 investigations and contact tracing during this time.