Page County Public Health serves as local test kit site

Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman said the PCPH office located at 112 E Main in Clarinda is the test kit site for Page County.

“The first day I can dispense them will be July 16,” said Erdman.

The currently operational drive-through sites and testing clinics will remain open through July 16 at 4 p.m. Appointments for Friday, July 16, can be scheduled on testiowa.com through the end of the day on Thursday, July 15.

Homebound individuals have the option to request a kit to be sent to their home and to have UPS pick up their sample. Results will be sent via email about 24 hours from when the sample is received by SHL. These self-collected saliva test kits are authorized by the FDA under an emergency use authorization.