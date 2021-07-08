Page County removes COVID signs from doors of courthouse

Page County will no longer have signs regarding the wearing of face masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic posted on the doors entering the Page County Courthouse.
Instead, during its meeting July 6, the Page County Board of Supervisors voted 2-1 in favor of posting notices on bulletin boards near the doorways recommending people who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19 to wear a mask.
Other county offices located outside the courthouse that answer to their own Board of Directors will be allowed to make their own determination on where to post the notices. Supervisor chairperson Chuck Morris said this would include Page County Public Health, the Page County Conservation Department and Page County Veteran Affairs Commission.
Supervisor Jacob Holmes cast the opposing vote Tuesday saying he was opposed to using any language that segregated the public based on whether or not they have been vaccinated.
“The wording is kind of creating two classes of people - vaccinated and unvaccinated. I don’t want anything to do with that. I think that’s dangerous and it’s a slippery slope,” Holmes said.
Page County Public Health Administrator Jess Erdman met with the board through Zoom to review the practices the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Iowa Department of Public Health are following. She said those organizations are not requiring people who have been fully vaccinated to wear a mask inside or outside. However, they recommend people who have not been vaccinated continue to wear a mask when inside or when outside and proper social distancing is not possible.
Erdman said Page County Public Health has a sign detailing these guidelines posted on its door. Therefore, Erdman said any decision made by the Board of Supervisors regarding signage should not exceed those federal and state guidelines.
“You need to make sure you are not requiring it. We cannot require a mask, but we can definitely recommend it if that’s what you guys want to do,” Erdman said.
Currently, Erdman said there is a 44.6% vaccination rate in Page County. That total includes people who have received either one or two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as well as people who have received the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. As for the state, Erdman said 45.8% of Iowans have been vaccinated based on the same criteria.
Along with using language to differentiate between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, Holmes said he did not like the idea of having them posted on the doors. Therefore, he made a motion to eliminate the COVID signs all together.
However, that motion was defeated by a 2-1 vote as Alan Armstrong and Morris opposed to completely removing the signs from county facilities.
“As a government entity we need to support the leaders in that field. Putting up a sign saying it’s recommended doesn’t seem to make a difference to people anywhere in the United States. If you don’t feel comfortable wearing a mask and you don’t want to, nobody is going to ask you to see your card and show you’ve had shots,” Armstrong said.