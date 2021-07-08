Page County removes COVID signs from doors of courthouse

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Erdman said Page County Public Health has a sign detailing these guidelines posted on its door. Therefore, Erdman said any decision made by the Board of Supervisors regarding signage should not exceed those federal and state guidelines.

“You need to make sure you are not requiring it. We cannot require a mask, but we can definitely recommend it if that’s what you guys want to do,” Erdman said.

Currently, Erdman said there is a 44.6% vaccination rate in Page County. That total includes people who have received either one or two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as well as people who have received the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. As for the state, Erdman said 45.8% of Iowans have been vaccinated based on the same criteria.

Along with using language to differentiate between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, Holmes said he did not like the idea of having them posted on the doors. Therefore, he made a motion to eliminate the COVID signs all together.

However, that motion was defeated by a 2-1 vote as Alan Armstrong and Morris opposed to completely removing the signs from county facilities.