Page County requests more time to respond to lawsuit

Acting on behalf of Page County, the Des Moines law firm of Ahlers and Cooney has asked for additional time to respond to a lawsuit involving the proposed Shenandoah Hills Wind Project.

Maria Brownell of Ahlers and Cooney filed a motion Oct. 7 in the Iowa District Court for Page County requesting additional time to respond to the original complaint in the case as well as the petitioner's request for a restraining order against the Page County Board of Supervisors and a motion to intervene made by a lawyer representing Invenergy.

A group of 12 concerned Page County residents living in the area impacted by the proposed Shenandoah Hills Wind Project filed the initial complaint Sept. 19 in District Court. The request for a restraining order against the Board of Supervisors was then filed on Sept. 26.

The defendants in the case are Page County; the Page County Board of Supervisors as a whole and individually as Alan Armstrong, Jacob Holmes and Chuck Morris; Page County Zoning Administrator James D. King; and Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen, according to a press release issued Oct. 11 by the Shearer Law Office of Des Moines.

"This case is about the citizens of Page County demanding their government operate openly, transparently and in accordance to the law," Shawn Shearer, who serves as co-counsel for the petitioners, said in the Oct. 11 release.

However, as a result of the legal action in the case, lawyer Bret Dublinske, who represents Invenergy, also filed a motion Sept. 22 to intervene in the case. Invenergy is the Chicago based developer of the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project that would result in the construction of 28 wind turbines in Page County if finalized.

"It's not unusual for respondents to request extra time to answer complaints and motions, particularly when there are multiple filings in a short amount of time. My clients are willing to extend the courtesy of enlarged time to respondent's counsel as long as such agreement does not disadvantage us in our time to answer their responses," said Shawn Shearer, who serves as co-counsel for the petitioners, in the Oct. 11 release.

As part of her motion filed on Oct. 7, Brownell also requested the court hearing on the case scheduled for Nov. 1 be delayed approximately two weeks. This would help ensure "both parties have adequate time to fully brief the court before the matter is adjudicated," according to the release issued Oct. 11 by Shearer Law Office.

However, according to the release, Dublinske sent an email to the court requesting his motion to intervene still be heard on Nov. 1.

"Bret Dublinske is not a party to this case. Bret Dublinske does not represent any party in this case. Bret Dublinske has not made an appearance in this case. Yet, inexplicably, it appears Mr. Dublinske believes he can circumvent the rules governing interveners," Theodore Sporer, who also serves as co-counsel for the petitioners, said in the Oct. 11 release.

On Oct. 10, the Shearer Law Office filed a response to the email from Dublinske reiterating that Invenergy is not a party in the case.

"There is no reason for a Chicago based, for-profit, private entity to interfere with Page County's governmental process or those of the Courts of Iowa," Shearer said in the Oct. 11 release.