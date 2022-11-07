Page County Sheriff launches Operation Blessing program

Considering the trying and unsure times currently facing many area families, the Page County Sheriff’s Office is working hard to provide some normalcy for local children this holiday season.

The department will be launching its Operation Blessing gift program Saturday, Nov. 12. Gift requests will then be accepted through Dec. 10.

“This is to hopefully ensure the requests for gifts can be filled without running into a shortage of items to purchase,” Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer said.

Each child will be given a first and second choice of gift. It is suggested that a toy and clothing be requested.

The Page County Reserve Program started Operation Blessing in the mid-1980s to ensure that every child in the rural areas of Page County had the opportunity to receive a gift at Christmas. It has continued every year since for almost 40 years.

This year, representatives from the Page County Sheriff’s Department will be delivering the requested gifts just prior to Christmas Eve.

The Operation Blessing program offered by the Page County Sheriff’s Department serves children who reside in the communities of Blanchard, Braddyville, Coin, College Springs, Northboro, Shambaugh and Yorktown, as well as the rural areas of Page County. Children must be 14 years old or younger and be a resident one of those communities (or of rural Page County) to be eligible for the program.

Requests must come from a parent or guardian of the child. Those requests may be called into the Page County Sheriff’s Office at 712-542-5193 or reported in person at the Page County Sheriff’s Office, 323 N. 15th St. in Clarinda.

Anyone wishing to donate money to the Page County Sheriff’s Office Operation Blessing program may either deliver the donation to the Page County Sheriff’s Office or mail the monetary contribution to the Page County Sheriff’s Office, 323 N. 15th St., Clarinda, Iowa, 51632. Monetary donations are taken year-round at the Sheriff’s Office.

“I would once again like to thank everyone for their donations and support of the program throughout the years," Palmer said. "Without these monetary donations, this program would not be able to continue.

"I wish to also thank our staff at the Sheriff’s Office/Jail for their assistance in everything they do with this program. They go above and beyond with the call taking, shopping, wrapping and organization of this program. They, along with the organizations, businesses, and individuals who donate, make this program a success every year.”