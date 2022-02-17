Page County Supervisors consider gender balance with appointments

The Page County Board of Supervisors considered gender balance in appointing individuals to fill several vacancies within the county at their weekly meeting.

During the Feb. 15 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, supervisors approved appointing William Robertson to the Page County Conservation Board to fill a vacancy left by Tom Johnson. Robertson’s term will go until 2024. The supervisors considered gender balance on the board, stating that three women and one man currently serve on the conservation board. Demographics were also considered, with one current board member from Shenandoah, one from Clarinda, and two from the Essex area.

“The only thing I would like to add before you guys discuss and make a motion is Bill had experience on the board before he had to resign because he had a conflict of interest because he was working for the conservation agency at that time and we felt it was better,” said Supervisor Chair Alan Armstrong. “Now that he’s no longer working, he would like to be back on.”

Robertson served on the board and resigned when he accepted seasonal employment with the conservation department. He is no longer employed by the conservation department and would like to serve on the board again. Also submitting applications for the conservation board vacancy was Julie McAndrews from Clarinda and Tim Bowers from Essex.

Armstrong suggested that the Page County Conservation Board adopt a policy that anyone serving on the board would not be eligible for employment with the conservation department.

The supervisors also approved appointing Mike Anderson from Clarinda to the Civil Service Commission. Anderson was the sole applicant.

Again considering gender balance, the supervisors appointed Lindsey Pirtle to the Zoning Board of Adjustment. The other applicant was George Crawford, whose term had expired and was resubmitting an application to continue to serve on the board. Current board members are David Rydberg, Mike Barr, Jim O’Hara and Merill Kruse.

In other business:

Supervisors approved publishing notice of state approved changes in precinct boundaries.

Supervisors held a public hearing for maximum proposed property tax dollars and approved resolution 19-2022 for maximum proposed property tax dollars.

A budget public hearing was set for March 8 at 9 a.m.

Supervisors approved placing ads for bids to complete the proposed work at the Annex in Clarinda.

Supervisors approved signing certification of cost allocation plan for the Department of Human Services.