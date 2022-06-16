Page County Supervisors move forward with jail study

By a vote of 2-1, the Page County Board of Supervisors has approved the hiring of the Samuels Group to complete the next phase of a study on the construction of a new jail.

The vote came during the June 14 meeting of the board. Board Chairperson Alan Armstrong and Supervisor Chuck Morris voted in favor of proceeding with the next phase of the study, while Supervisor Jacob Holmes cast the opposing vote.

The Samuels Group was originally hired by Page County in May of 2021 to survey the existing condition of the Page County Jail. That assessment confirmed the deteriorating condition of the facility.

Therefore, the company was then hired to start a study on the potential construction of a new county jail complex. In May of 2022, officials with the Samuels Group presented the board with a cost estimate of between $12.5 million and $17.5 million for a new jail depending on what services would be housed at the new facility.

The next phase of the study would focus on developing the schematic design of the facility as well as determining the new location of the jail and starting preparations for a public vote on a bond issue to finance the project. The cost to complete this phase of the study was set at $25,000.

However, before proceeding with the schematic phase of the project, the board asked if the Samuels Group could complete a more extensive evaluation of the costs the county would face to transfer prisoners outside the county if the existing jail was closed in the future.

Greg Wilde of the Samuels Group met with the board May 31 and presented a proposal for conducting the impact study at a cost of $5,000. After reviewing the proposal, the board decided against having the Samuels Group do the impact study.

This still left the board facing a determination on whether or not to proceed with the $25,000 schematic phase of the overall jail study. The authorization to proceed was given Tuesday by the 2-1 vote.

Although he understands the importance of keeping the jail project moving forward, Holmes said his feeling on slowing down the project had not changed since it was originally discussed May 31. Holmes said he did not believe the current economic conditions supported spending $25,000 for this phase.

"I just hate to get that expensive of a plan done by them that might be slightly expired by the time (we are ready for construction)," Holmes said. "I feel it's kind of jumping the gun here. I don't think it's the right time to spend that money."

Although he respected Holmes' position, Armstrong said he believed it was important for the county to continue making progress on the jail project.

"I just feel strongly that if we don't keep pushing forward we're never going to be ready to go when we need to," Armstrong said.

Wilde attended the meeting by Zoom Tuesday and briefly summarized this phase of the jail study. Along with drafting the schematic designs, he said the study would also examine site options; what additional services would be provided at the facility; how the new facility would impact staffing; and the development of a strategy for the bond issue.

"As part of our discussion would progress, it would ask and answer some of those questions," Wilde said. "The Supervisors would need to decide the grand scale of this project."

That would include options like having dispatch services, the Page County Emergency Management Agency and potentially the Clarinda Police Department housed at the facility along with the jail and the Page County Sheriff's Department.

"Once some of these bigger decisions are made, and we have what I would call a napkin design, idea or concept, then we can start to get some feedback from community members and a steering committee that will help in terms of guiding this process, not just for the board, but represent the community as well," Wilde said. "Part of that schematic design effort will be to get the project beyond an idea to an actual plan that people can see, sense, touch, feel and put hard number estimates toward."

Wilde estimated it would take the company four to six months to complete this phase of the study. Wilde said public votes on capital projects are normally held in either March or September.

"There is literally no way to help you be prepared for a vote in September of this year. So, the earliest opportunity we would foresee for Page County would be, perhaps, March of next year," Wilde said.

"Ultimately, the taxpayers would decide whether or not we move forward with whatever plan is presented. Ultimately, the taxpayers would, by referendum, say whether they support it or they don't support it," Morris said.