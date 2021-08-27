Page County Supervisors return properties to tax rolls

Page County has returned nine parcels of property to the tax rolls.
During its meeting Aug. 24, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved two resolutions granting tax abatements to the owners of the property. Page County Treasurer Angie Dow met with the board to review the details of the tax abatement requests.
Dow said the resolutions presented to the board Tuesday would finalize the abatements following purchase of the properties during a county-held tax sale. The properties had gone through the normal tax sale process for two years without being purchased. Therefore, the county had taken ownership of the properties.
“They have completed the process and have filed to record deeds on those tax sales. So, now we just need to abate our taxes. We wait to do that until they’ve finish the process so we don’t abate taxes and then they don’t take deed. They are complete,” Dow said.
Neal Williams agreed March 9 to take ownership of the property located at 804 South Ave. in Shenandoah. The board unanimously approved the necessary resolution to abate the taxes on the property.
In January 2020, Rudy Brownfield agreed to take ownership of nine pieces of property in Blanchard. Those properties included 105 High St., 401 Main St. 605 Main St., 109 High St. and 505 Main St.
Brownfield also acquired four parcels of ground in Blanchard that do not have physical addresses. A resolution abating the taxes on all nine properties was approved unanimously by the board.
“This is a good thing. These will get back on the tax rolls and get cleaned up,” Supervisor Chairperson Chuck Morris said. “Our thanks to Mr. Brownfield and Mr. Williams.”
“We’re excited. Any time we can get county-held tax sales back on the tax rolls it’s a good thing,” Dow said.