Page County Supervisors share a difference in opinion on masks

Opinions differed among Page County Board of Supervisors on requiring masks be worn in public spaces in the courthouse during a discussion involving Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds extending her proclamation through Feb. 6.

The governor's proclamation requires people to wear masks if they cannot social distance when in public spaces indoors for longer than 15 minutes.

Supervisor Jacob Holmes cast the sole no vote stating there was no definition during the Jan. 12 supervisors meeting following a motion from Supervisor Alan Armstrong to keep the mask requirement signs on the courthouse doors until Feb. 6. Supervisor Chuck Morris also voted in favor of maintaining the signage currently posted.

At the beginning of the discussion, Morris asked Holmes and Armstrong if changes should be made to the courthouse's mask requirement put in place due to COVID-19. Armstrong noted that the 14-day positivity rate in 55 of Iowa’s counties has been above 15%.

Morris said that early in the pandemic, he consulted with the county’s legal counsel on procedures and legalities of keeping the courthouse open and operating. He feels there are still legitimate concerns about how to operate safely.

Morris explained what advice he was given from legal counsel.