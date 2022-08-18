Page County utilizes funds to combat opioid crisis

In recent years, the United States has been caught in the grips of opioid crisis. As a result, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has been working to hold the companies responsible for the crisis accountable.

In February, Miller announced a $26 billion national settlement was reached with manufacturer Johnson & Johnson as well as three major opioid distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergren. This was the culmination of three years of negotiations.

“The opioid crisis never should have happened. While we can’t change the past, we can look toward a future where those responsible for this tragic situation are held accountable. That is what this settlement does,” Miller said in February. “The funds from this agreement will go a long way toward addressing Iowa’s opioid crisis and provide help to those who need it.”

In Iowa, all 99 counties, as well as more than 30 cities, have signed on the agreement. As a result, Iowa will receive a full share of the settlement. Over the course of 18 years, Iowa expects to receive $174 million, which will be split evenly between the state and local governments to abate the opioid crisis in Iowa.

Page County launched its efforts to reduce the local opioid problem Aug. 16 as the Board of Supervisors approved creating a new Local Government Opioid Abatement Fund. Settlement funds received by Page County will go into the special revenue fund to support prevention and education related to opioid use.

“That way it is kept separate from all of our other items, kind of like our ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act). We can keep track of it like our ARPA funds,” Supervisor Chairperson Alan Armstrong said.

Supervisor Chuck Morris said Page County had already received a settlement payment of approximately $15,500 that would be deposited into the fund.

Page County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen attended the Supervisors meeting Tuesday. He said Page County Public Health would be willing to administer the fund.

“In 2018, Page County was considered a ‘red’ county. They had 88 out of 100 people prescribed to opioids at any given time. From 2018 to 2020, which is the most recent data we have, Page County has dropped that down to 47 out of 100 people,” Mullen said.

Mullen credited the efforts of Zion Recovery in Clarinda, through the State Opioid Response program, with that reduction. Mullen said Zion Recovery began working with the hospitals in Page County in 2017 to reduce the amount of opioids being prescribed.

“So, they made some leaps and bounds. Taylor County is still considered a ‘red’ county to this date. It really hasn’t moved its number from 60 out of 100 people being prescribed an opioid. That could be because there are so many hospitals in close proximity -- Creston; Adams County; Maryville, (Mo.); and Clarinda,” Mullen said.

Although a portion of the funds have to be reserved for attorney fees, Mullen said the majority of the money Page County receives from the settlement will be used to better inform local residents of the dangers associated with opioids. He said those education efforts would include prescription opioids, as well as heroin and other synthetic opioids.

“If you have unused opioids in your medicine cabinet, which actually possess the greatest risks, (we want people to know) where to go to take those in and surrender those at drop boxes and things like that,” Mullen said.

Morris said he appreciated the willingness of Page County Public Health to take on the monitoring of the fund. “The reporting requirements are going to be pretty stringent and we need to make sure we don’t put anybody at risk,” he said.

In other business, Lisa Nelson and Anne Iversen of the Wellness Committee provided the board with an update on the initiatives taking place in Page County to reduce the insurance costs for county employees. Iversen said Page County received a 5% discount on its insurance last year because of its wellness program.

Page County could qualify for a similar discount this year. Iversen said the county offers an incentive for employees who complete the requirements by Aug. 31. However, the formal deadline through the Iowa State Association of Counties is not until Oct. 31.

Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer also met with the board to discuss the transfer or disposal of a Ricoh copier and two Dodge Ram 1500 patrol vehicles used by the Page County Sheriff’s Department. The board also approved the use of $5,000 in ARPA funds to pay the fee included in a contract to have Montgomery County record Page County radio traffic.