Page County will send out absentee ballot requests to all for general election

At the July 14 meeting of the Page County Board of Supervisors, Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen requested the board’s permission to plan on mailing out absentee ballot requests again like they did for the primary election.
Wellhausen said for the primary election, the county sent out the absentee ballot requests to every registered voter in the county, and the state also followed up. She indicated new election laws would prohibit the state from doing that again this election, so she hoped the county could do it again for the general election.
Wellhausen noted everyone had hoped the COVID-19 issue might ease up before the election, but said that seems unlikely now.
“We want to let people know they can still vote from the comfort and safety of their own homes,” Wellhausen stated, adding, “and we had wonderful turnout from that the last time.”
The supervisors questioned how much it might cost to mail the requests and when they could go out. Wellhausen explained it had cost $4,000-$5,000 to mail the absentee ballot requests for the primary election in June, so that was the expected cost this time. She said if the supervisors approved the mailing, her office could get started working on them and then mail them out around Aug. 1.
Wellhausen clarified that this was absentee ballot requests they were mailing out, not ballots. These forms could be filled out and sent back by county residents to request the absentee ballots, which could not be mailed out before Oct. 5.
Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman advised the board there was not much new to discuss regarding COVID-19. There have been 22 cases in the county, and two cases are still active. When asked, she agreed the issue looked like it would continue long-term, and the county should continue arrangements for door monitoring and other safety measures.
When asked how door monitoring was working out and how busy it had been, Angie Dow said when her office had been acting as the door monitor they were seeing 40 to 60 people per day, and it was her understanding from the current door monitor that the number was staying around 60 people. The supervisors will continue to monitor the situation weekly and adjust practices as needed.
The supervisors discussed the five-year conservation farm lease last made with Hilger Farms to farm the county’s 14 acres by Rapp Park. That lease agreement was up and the board had been told by the state auditor a new lease was needed.
The board noted the last time the lease had come up for bids, they had contacted all of the surrounding farmers and no one other than Hilger Farms was interested due to access issues. They debated whether they needed to contact all of the other farmers again, or could just renew the agreement with Hilger Farms if they were still interested.
The Page County Conservation Board receives between $2,400 to $2,900 in income from this farm ground every year. The board approved contracting with Hilger Farms for another five years.
Page County Treasurer Angie Dow and Attorney Carl Sonksen discussed the annual June 2020 tax sale, and whether to hold it this year. Currently, the county treasurer and county attorney are able to decide if the sale should be held for delinquent taxes. Recognizing the current state of the economy, Dow suggested the county should cancel the sale and not send out delinquent tax notices this year to give taxpayers more time to make payments. Dow said as of the July 13, $235,000 was outstanding in taxes, and she hoped to see about $100,000 of that come in within the next 10 days or so. It was suggested the treasurer and supervisors continue to monitor new rules or changing advice from the governor or attorney general about the situation.
Page County Engineer J.D. King gave the board an update on current projects and activities. King said the county had one truck hauling rock, some trucks hauling equipment back and forth from Clarinda to Omaha, and two to three mowers out mowing.
King said the pipe crew was digging on 200th Avenue, removing old pipe, and the company fabricating new metal culverts was building the pipe and would bring it in soon. He expected replacement of the pipe to take place in the next week.
King said there was a crew doing some patching on the east river road, and he had been advised there were some holes that needed patching on B Avenue south of Shenandoah and on road J-40.
King said later in the week they would put a retriever on one of the blades and send a new guy out with an experienced one to work on the shoulders in the south part of the county. He expected to run a magnet again while it was dry. The board asked him to have the new guy tell him what he had learned and the value of training in this manner.
King said the culvert project on 290th, the Northboro culvert, was mostly done and the road was open to traffic. He noted there was seeding and mulching still to be done, and they needed to blade it a time or two more, but said he was otherwise pleased that the project was let in April and open to traffic already.
King described other work planned or taking place, including: fog sealing taking place on Nutmeg and M60, DOT letting to take place on July 21 for project 138, a farm-to-market road, and preliminary bridge plans were received for the bridge north of Essex on M41.
Regarding EWP projects:
Site 12-F Avenue work was complete, and they moved to site 1, one of the larger weir projects;
Project 4-title sheets for sites 9 and 10, were approved by the supervisors at this meeting, and final plans were in Monday afternoon, and the bid packet would go out July 16, with a letting July 30, and
Project 5-sites 6,7 and 11 rights of way were completed.
The board briefly discussed recent requests to hold meetings or hearings about the wind turbine ordinance or change it. Supervisor Alan Armstrong indicated he was concerned that future discussions could lead to legal issues with people and companies that had already signed contracts. He mentioned a 2019 legal case that had come up elsewhere for similar reasons.
The board reviewed and approved a request from Loren Johnson to hold a family-oriented law enforcement support event on the courthouse lawn on Aug. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. Free will donations received at that event will be split equally between Shenandoah Law Enforcement, Clarinda Law Enforcement and the Page County Sheriff’s Department.
