Page County works to draft new solar ordinance

King also believed the 15-foot height limitation was too low. He said the zoning manual allows structures up to two and one-half stories, or 35 feet, before an individual must request a waiver from the Board of Adjustment.

"If a solar farm across the road from you took up 40 acres across the road from you, or right next to you, and its 35-feet tall, you couldn't even see out your second story window. You would block all your visibility at 35-feet," Supervisor Jacob Holmes said.

"In the Iowa Solar Society Guide from the (Center for) Rural Affairs, they recommend not putting a height requirement in the ordinance to allow your existing zoning height requirements to act as the (control)," Morris said.

Supervisor Allen Armstrong said one recommendation made by the Iowa Environmental Council and the Center for Rural Affairs was to add two feet to the setback for each additional foot of height.

"They said it's important that counties do no set overly restrictive height limitations because of potential agricultural co-uses for solar project areas, such as livestock grazing and planting underneath panels. There is also no compelling safety reason for a height restriction," Armstrong said.