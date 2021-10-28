Page County works to draft new solar ordinance

Initial discussions on writing an ordinance to manage the development of solar energy projects in Page County were held Nov. 26 by the Board of Supervisors.
Jane Stimson of Clarinda appeared before the board Sept. 28 and encouraged the board to draft an ordinance establishing guidelines for the production of solar energy in Page County. Since that time, the board has reviewed ordinances passed by other counties to create a framework for its policies.
Supervisor Chairperson Chuck Morris said one of the primary ordinances the board reviewed was from Fremont County. That ordinance was also reviewed by Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen.
Sonksen said he did not see any legal issues with the ordinance. However, he did propose including a section at the start of the ordinance to define the key terms used throughout the ordinance.
In addition, Sonksen said he agreed with the recommended changes noted by Page County Engineer J.D. King. Since King also serves as the Page County Zoning Administrator, he felt it would better to designate that position the regulatory official for the ordinance.
"I would echo the definition thing. There's personal solar energy stuff. There's solar garden and there's solar farm. So I need somebody to tell me the difference between a solar garden and a solar farm," King said.
King also believed the 15-foot height limitation was too low. He said the zoning manual allows structures up to two and one-half stories, or 35 feet, before an individual must request a waiver from the Board of Adjustment.
"If a solar farm across the road from you took up 40 acres across the road from you, or right next to you, and its 35-feet tall, you couldn't even see out your second story window. You would block all your visibility at 35-feet," Supervisor Jacob Holmes said.
"In the Iowa Solar Society Guide from the (Center for) Rural Affairs, they recommend not putting a height requirement in the ordinance to allow your existing zoning height requirements to act as the (control)," Morris said.
Supervisor Allen Armstrong said one recommendation made by the Iowa Environmental Council and the Center for Rural Affairs was to add two feet to the setback for each additional foot of height.
"They said it's important that counties do no set overly restrictive height limitations because of potential agricultural co-uses for solar project areas, such as livestock grazing and planting underneath panels. There is also no compelling safety reason for a height restriction," Armstrong said.
King said the Fremont County ordinance also sets a maximum level of noise that can be created by the solar project. That level was set at 50 decibels at an adjacent residence.
"The actual panel might not make noise, but maybe somehow the operation of it could possibly be a nuisance," Holmes said.
Another key issue discussed by the board was the regulations to decommission the panels if they are no long in operation. King said the Fremont County ordinance said the process would start after 180 days, but he questioned if the period should be longer.
"My big concern is the decommissioning," Holmes said. "I want there to be no way this comes back on the taxpayer."
As they considered the various points of discussion, Morris and Armstrong said they preferred much of the language included in the ordinance from Louisa County rather than Fremont County.
"The Louisa one is in-depth about the decommissioning plan," Armstrong said.
No action was taken by the board at the end of the work session. However, Morris said he would like the board to continue moving forward with the drafting of an ordinance for Page County.
"We're all aware there's at least one, perhaps two, developers that are actively securing lease agreements with land owners," Morris said.