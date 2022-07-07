Palmer reviews issues with EMA tower, dispatch center

Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer met with the Page County Board of Supervisors July 5 to review recent issues that have arisen with the operation of the Emergency Management Agency and the dispatch services in the county.

Palmer has been overseeing the agency since the resignation of former EMA Coordinator Kris Grebert in May. Supervisor Chuck Morris also serves as the chairperson of the Page County EMA Commission.

Palmer said the generator for the EMA broadcast tower has been out of operation for quite some time. Originally, Palmer said the problem was believed to be a faulty sensor. Although the necessary part was replaced to repair the generator, it was also discovered that rodents had been chewing on the generator wires.

“We don’t have a service contract on any of our generators, apparently, which was a surprise to both Lyle and myself,” Morris said.

Although testing at the time the radio system used by Page County was installed indicated 95% coverage in the county, Palmer said there are still problems with radio signals in the Shenandoah area. Therefore, a tower crew was brought in to inspect the rural water tower near Shenandoah where the antenna for that area is located.

“They found some loose connections. They also found water got into one of the cables, through a loose connection I’m assuming, and one of our receive antennas had been struck by lightning multiple times,” Palmer said.

Once a replacement antenna is located, Palmer said EMA will need to schedule a time for a tower crew to install the new antenna. Since the damage was caused by lighting, Palmer said insurance would likely cover the cost of replacing the antenna.

Still, Palmer said he was concerned about radio reception in Shenandoah. He said a radio in Shenandoah is locked onto the frequency of the Fremont County tower so, if an emergency arose with the Page County tower, another radio could access the tower and be able to communicate.

“It is working. That is a temporary fix and Motorola is not real happy with that. It’s not even a fix. It’s a band-aid,” Palmer said. “That could come back to when this system was put in place for Page County, whether or not, for lack of a better term, assembled right.”

Since he has been overseeing Page County EMA and the E911 dispatch center, Palmer said he also learned Page County does not have a dedicated computer server for its dispatch center. Instead, the county is sharing a server with the Clarinda Police Department and utilizing the Clarinda internet service.

Palmer said the Page County Sheriff’s Department and the Shenandoah Police Department both use an internet-based state system to track the whereabouts of officers and find locations when responding to calls.

In addition, Palmer learned not all of the radio traffic at the dispatch center is being recorded. He said Grebert had discussed contracting with Montgomery County to record the radio traffic.

Officials from Montgomery County provided Palmer with a contract to record the Page County radio traffic at a cost of approximately $5,000 per year. Palmer said Montgomery County has similar contracts with two or three other counties.

The board approved the contract with Montgomery County to record the radio traffic.

Finally, Palmer informed the board the EMA Commission was nearly set to hire a director to specifically manage the E911 dispatch center. Morris also said the executive committee of the EMA Commission was starting interviews to hire a new coordinator to replace Grebert.

In other business Tuesday, the board appointed Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen to serve as the point of contact for the county on the upcoming window project at the Page County Courthouse.

The board also accepted the fuel bid from Agriland FS in Clarinda for the current fiscal year that started July 1. Sapp Brothers in Shenandoah was the fuel provider for the county last fiscal year.