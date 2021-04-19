Parents could teach their kids to drive under proposed Iowa law

Once students have completed driver’s ed, Vognsen said, they take an Iowa Department of Transportation behind-the-wheel driving test only if the instructor or parents request it. About one in 20 students is a “must drive” for the test because of driving skills or receiving a low grade in class.

As someone who has taught his children to drive, Fry rejected arguments that parents would not hold their children to the same standards as certified instructor.

“I can tell you the amount of time that I spend with that child and driver's education far outweighs the amount of time I received when I went through driver's education in the school system,” he said. A parent understands the stakes are high not only for their child’s safety but “because who's going to pay the insurance and liability and all the damages that would incur should they get in an accident?

“It's me. I's not the school. It's me as the parent, so I have a very vested interest,” Fry said.

SF 546 did not attract the attention of many lobbying groups. Homeschool Iowa and Americans for Prosperity supported the bill while the departments of Education and Transportation were neutral along with public school advocacy groups. No insurance companies registered for or against the bill.

The bill, which was amended, now goes back to the Iowa Senate, where it previously was approved 28-17.