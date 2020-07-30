Pavement resurfacing on Iowa 2 in Fremont County begins Monday, Aug. 3

A milling and resurfacing project on Iowa 2 between Fremont County Road L-44 to U.S. 275 in Fremont County will begin Monday, Aug. 3, and be completed by early September, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Council Bluffs construction office. The milling work will take approximately one week to complete. Once the milling work is completed, workers will make repairs along the centerline and then resurfacing work will begin.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.