PCPH board searches for new administrator and considers sharing options

Following a rough few years with the COVID-19 pandemic and recent budget meetings

Page County now faces a new challenge within the Page County Public Health

Department.

During the Page County Board of Supervisor meeting on April 19, the supervisors, along with Chuck Nordyke, CEO of Clarinda Regional Health Center and the chairman of Page County Board of Health, and Dawn Mouw, regional community health consultant with the Department of Public Health, looked at the possibility of

sharing services with other county health departments either temporarily or permanently. The discussion was on the agenda in light of the recent resignation of PCPH Administrator Jess Erdman and two additional PCPH employees, Amy Beal (maternal child health coordinator) and Rhonda Grebert (tobacco prevention coordinator), submitting their resignations.

Supervisor Chair Alan Armstrong said Erdman’s last day was April 19, and while the PCPH board works on the best solution for the county, Della Calhoon, RN, will serve as the PCPH Administrator interim.

Nordyke asked for guidance and resources from the supervisors and county while the PCPH board interviews candidates for the open positions, and Nordyke fears it could be a lengthy process.

“With three people leaving at the same time or very close to the same time, candidates may be a little frightful, so we may not be able to fill positions as quickly as we would hope,” said Nordyke, “and of course, we don’t want to rush and just hire anyone we want to make sure they’re qualified, trainable and have a good support system there.”

Nordyke said the board would like to hire someone for the administrator position with previous experience in a leadership role, but he said it may be almost impossible. He hopes they will find a candidate that will look at the department's current situation as an opportunity to step in and do great things. As a board, he said they were open to the suggestion of combining staff or agencies with other counties if that is what is best for the community.

The supervisors felt that the county could help PCPH with administrative details such as payroll and background checks until staff was hired or a sharing agreement was established with Nordyke signing off on those tasks.

Mouw said Taylor County has a full plate themselves and is unable to help, but Montgomery County Public Health may be willing to look at options for sharing staff either temporarily or permanently, depending on what its board says. She said many counties in Iowa either share staff or have a combined agency, and it seems to work well in those counties. Mouw said Fremont County would be hiring a new director, but Page County is county-based, and Fremont County is hospital-based. She didn’t’ feel this situation would work well.

Nordyke said another thing the board would like to consider is hiring an RN for the administrator position. He said then they could either eliminate a position or have a secretarial position instead of an RN in addition to the administrator. He said to do that; they would be looking at $70,000 to $80,000 a year to hire an RN as an administrator, depending on the candidate's experience.

“I think after talking to Dawn (Mouw) and the board, I think this is an opportunity for us to look at the positions we had and see if we can gain some efficiencies in maybe doing things a little differently depending on the candidates that we get,” said Nordyke. “Jess (Erdman) was not an RN and does a great job in the role and that’s not to say any different but as an RN we could have this person oversee some other positions and may not need to hire additional folk. But with that, as an RN Administrator, the pay is definitely going to become an issue that we're going to have to look at. But the overall budget may be able to be adjusted.”

During the budget meetings, Erdman had requested a 20% increase in her salary in the proposed budget, but the supervisors only approved a 10% increase. In addition, a 13% increase had been requested for Grebert, and a 6.5% was approved. All other PCPH employees were approved for a 3% increase.

While the PCPH board conducts interviews, Calhoon is willing to help three to four days a week, but Nordyke was not sure for how long. He said he would look for others that could lend a hand to the department temporarily.

The supervisors also discussed issues brought up at a recent PCPH board meeting that supervisor Jacob Holmes attended, where claims were made that PCPH had not received the support needed from the county.

“I had a visit with Jess (Erdman) yesterday, and I’m really saddened that we didn’t meet her or your board's expectations on several things,” said supervisor Chuck Morris. “I know the last few years have been incredibly difficult for all of us and certainly for you guys with mitigating covid and fighting the public at every turn. I just wanted to say that Jess and her team really did a wonderful job.”

Morris feels miscommunication led to PCPH feeling unsupported by the county and apologized.

“As I remember, some of the requests we had were ARPA funding, and the process that we had early was to have our elected review things and then bring recommendations to the board, and somewhere along the line, that process failed.”

Morris realized that PCPH was disappointed in the budget approved for department salaries and said he wanted to achieve the requested increase over a two-year period.

Morris thanked the PCPH board for everything they have done and had to mitigate and navigate over the past couple of years.

“Hopefully, as Jess (Erdman) moves on, she’ll have some time to know that she did a great job, and it was appreciated,” said Morris. “As we move forward here, you're going to probably have hit us over the head with what you need so that we clearly understand it, and I know that we have a lot of things happening on the state level that none of us are really sure which direction that’s going.”

In other business:

The supervisors approved an ARPA Fund request to purchase an additional OpenElect FreedomVote tablet for $3,358 and pour concrete for the Annex building parking lot for $13,795.

The supervisors approved applications to use the courthouse lawn and public restrooms for the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce 8th Annual Cruzin’ Clarinda event, 67th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree, and 30th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade.