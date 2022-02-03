PCPH fiscal year 2023 budget goes unchanged by supervisors

The fiscal year 2023 budget for Page County Public Health will remain approved as is.

The budget includes a salary increase of 10% for the administrator, 6.5% for the tobacco prevention coordinator and 3% for the other PCPH employees.

Following a meeting with the Page County Board of Health on Jan. 31, Supervisor Chuck Morris had asked that it be put on the Feb. 1 agenda to discuss and approve rescinding the fiscal year 2023 Public Health budget that had been set on Jan. 24.

During the Jan. 24 meeting, Jess Erdman, Page County Public Health administrator, presented a proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023, which would increase her salary by 20%. The proposed budget also included a salary increase of 13% for Rhonda Grebert, the tobacco prevention coordinator for Page County. Grebert is a registered nurse and during the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on additional RN duties with the department.

Also outlined in the proposed budget was an increase to the hours of the department’s homemaker aid/maternal child health coordinator from 28 hours to 35 hours per week. In Erdman’s absence, the increase in hours would enable this position to take on administrative assistant duties. Erdman said currently, she has no backup, so if she is gone, the administrative duties do not get taken care of until she returns.

“Yesterday afternoon, we heard from the public health board, which affirmed what we thought that they were saying that they are asking for a 20% increase for their administrator, and we’d budgeted a 10% increase,” Morris said. “I’ve talked to a lot of people and thought about this all day long, and I made a call to the administrator, Jessica Erdman, here before our meeting started to tell her I’m not going to bring a motion forward to increase it to 20%. That doesn’t mean that they haven’t done a great job; I’ve been an advocate. I think they’ve done a wonderful job during a very difficult time.”

Morris said Erdman received a 9% increase the previous year, and there had been a lot of overtime pay for the Page County Public Health Department over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the budget talks, Erdman compared her salary and administrator duties with other nearby counties, saying she was underpaid as well as her staff.

“If there is indeed a salary adjustment or market adjustment that needs to be made, I think we need to continue those discussions,” said Morris. “The problem with public health, in my view, is finding an apples to apples. I mean, sometimes it’s easy to say, ‘Okay, here’s the duty of a supervisor,’ but when it comes to public health, so many of them run different operations, home health, what have you. Some of them have children’s services that we don’t have. Some of them have assistant administrators. It’s just all over the board, and frankly, after a lot of thought and prayer, I believe 10% is more than fair. If we need to be 20% a year from now, I’d entertain their board again telling us why and providing us with symmetrics that help me understand why were under market that far.”

During the Jan. 31 meeting, Page County Public Health Board members spoke on why they thought the 20% increase for Erdman was justified.

“One of the things I want to draw attention to, I think that Jess and the entire group of public health are invaluable,” said Chuck Nordyke.

As the administrator for Clarinda Regional Health Center, Nordyke said he relies on the data and resources that Page County Public Health provides.

“I think one of the things we need to consider is looking at where the salary is compared to positions in the state and what that would mean if Jess were to leave and we were to try and replace her,” said Nordyke. “What would the current salary situation be as far as trying to recruit.”

Dr. Heather Babe expanded on that, saying it is very difficult to fill the role of public health administrator in part because the private sector pays more. She said Erdman was “invaluable.” She also noted that when the position is filled, it takes up to two years to get that person completely trained.

“These positions are incredibly hard to fill,” said Babe. “The people that do public health do public health because they love public health and they want to make the community better. It’s not about money.”

Babe said public health works daily as a liaison between the community and medicine. She said Erdman’s job was not the same job before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is much more intenstive,” said Babe.

Morris recognized the efforts of the Page County Public Health Board to advocate for its team. Still, he said to be “fiduciary” for the county taxpayers, and in fairness, to all county employees, he felt the budget needed to remain approved as is.

Following the Jan. 24 meeting, the board of supervisors had approved a salary increase of 10% for the administrator position, a 6.5% increase for the tobacco prevention coordinator and 3% for all other employees in the department.

In asking for a 20% increase, Erdman said it was to adjust the position to be more in line with other department heads in the county and other public health administrators in the region and across the state of Iowa.

Throughout the meetings, Morris praised the employees of Page County Public Health for their work.

“We’ve been through a very extraordinary time, and I appreciate what public health has done, has been asked to do, has been forced to do by the circumstances of a pandemic,” said Morris. “I know we have a lot of employees who have worked very hard through the pandemic, but I challenge anybody to show where we worked any harder than public health.”

Morris said the public health department had worked morning, noon, night, and weekends throughout the pandemic.

“It’s all become a blur, and I appreciate you doing that,” said Morris.

The supervisors took no action to rescind the previously approved Page County Public Health Budget during the Feb. 1 meeting.