PCPH offers COVID-19 vaccine clinic Aug. 21

Page County Public Health will be offering a clinic from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Public Health office located at 210 N 17th Street, Clarinda. The Moderna vaccines only will be offered. This clinic is for anyone who needs their first, boost (second), or anyone who qualifies for the additional (third) dose. Please call 712-850-1509 to schedule an appointment.