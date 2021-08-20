PCPH offers COVID-19 vaccine clinic Aug. 21

On August 13, CDC’s independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommended that people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine following their initial 2-dose vaccination series. This includes people who have:
•Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies
•Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy
•Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within two years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)
•Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
•Advanced or untreated HIV infection
•Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.
If you are unsure if you should receive or if you qualify for the additional dose, please reach out to your health care provider prior to scheduling an appointment to receive the vaccine. Please note, fully vaccinated people with healthy immune systems do not need another dose of COVID-19 vaccine at this time.
Page County Public Health will be offering a clinic from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Public Health office located at 210 N 17th Street, Clarinda. The Moderna vaccines only will be offered. This clinic is for anyone who needs their first, boost (second), or anyone who qualifies for the additional (third) dose. Please call 712-850-1509 to schedule an appointment.