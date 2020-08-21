PCPH prepares point of dispensing plan

Page County officials continue to look for guidance from Page County Public Health as the number of COVID-19 cases increases in the county.
During the Page County Supervisors meeting Aug. 18, Page County Public Health Agency Administrator Jessica Erdman gave an update to the board on the status of COVID-19 in the county.
“So far in Page County, we’ve had 105 cases with 98 recovering,” said Erdman.
Erdman said Page County Public Health is working closely with schools in Page County on their “Return to Learn” plans.
“Schools in Page County are doing a great job making sure that the kids are going back safely,” said Erdman.
Erdman said that should an influx in COVID-19 cases occur when school starts, it would also affect the businesses in the county due to parents missing work to stay home to care for kids. She said Page County Public Health is working with businesses on how to handle this situation should it occur.
“So we’re trying to work through all of those hurdles that we may have to overcome if we do have an influx in cases,” said Erdman.
While the development of a vaccine for COVID-19 is being worked on, Page County Public Health is working on the point of dispensing plan for Page County.
“What that means is if a vaccine does come out, it will come to public health and then we have two locations in the county that we would set up a POD (point of dispensing) at and do mass distribution of the vaccine,” said Erdman.
Erdman said there would be one POD located in Clarinda and one in Shenandoah. She said the vaccine would be given to high-risk individuals first and then the general public as more became available.
“The IDPH (Iowa Department of Public Health) said the other day that we could possibly have one in the next six months or so,” said Erdman.
Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris asked for continued guidance from Page County Public Health on the counties courthouse visitor policies currently in place due to the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.