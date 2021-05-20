PCPH updates Supervisors on COVID-19 vaccination

Currently, 41% of all Page County residents have received at least one vaccination for COVID-19.
Representing the Page County Board of Public Health, Sanitarian Darin Sunderman spoke to the Page County Board of Supervisors May 18 and shared an update on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in the county. The update was based on discussions during a May 17 public health meeting.
As of Tuesday, Sunderman said there had been 2,121 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Page County during the pandemic. There have been 22 deaths in the county.
“As of this report, there have been 5,221 Page County residents that have completed their vaccinations. There are currently 919 Page County residents that have had one of the two-dose vaccines. So, total, Page County Public Health has given out 7,200 vaccinations. That’s plus or minus a few,” Sunderman said.
Along with the Page County residents served by Page County Public Health, Sunderman said the department has issued vaccinations to approximately 1,060 people from outside the county.
In an effort to further increase the 41% of county residents that have received a vaccination, Sunderman said starting some type of incentive system was discussed by the Board of Health. Sunderman said this could be a lottery or drawing involving COVID funds received by the county.
“There are other states that are doing this. There are other businesses that are doing this for their employees,” Sunderman said. “They also talked about doing some more education, especially as they move into the younger population. We need to do some education on the safety of the vaccines.”
“I think the consensus of our table is, at this time, we’re not ready to engage in any incentive program. But (we) would be very open to listen to any more details coming from the Board of Public Health on their education or their ideas on how to engage people and encourage them to join in the vaccination effort,” Supervisor chairperson Chuck Morris said.
Morris said there has been a steep learning curve associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and what people learn today changes tomorrow. Morris asked if public health board reviewed recent discussions suggesting the herd immunity rate should be increased from 70% to 80%.
“The 70% number was thrown out there. I think, as you might have stated, that’s possibly on the lower end. But again, I don’t know if there is a magic number,” Sunderman said.
In other business, the board assigned Safety Director Tom Nordhues to handle the administrative and reporting duties associated with any funding Page County would receive from the American Rescue Plan. Page County is expected to receive $2.9 million in funding from the program.
However, Morris said rules on how that money may be spent have not been defined. As a result, if Page County does accept the money, stringent records will need to be kept to ensure the funds are spent correctly.
After assigning those duties to Nordhues, the board entered a closed session to conduct a performance review of Nordhues. However, just after entering the close session, Supervisor Jacob Holmes was notified of a family emergency. The review was postponed until the next meeting so Holmes to leave to attend to the situation.
Also during the meeting, the board approved the capital asset useful life schedule for the Secondary Road Department.