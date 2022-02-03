Pella Corporation Donates $200,000 to Community Organizations Across Iowa

Funds support important programs and initiatives in communities where Pella team members live and work

Ten community organizations in Iowa have been awarded grants from the Pella Rolscreen Foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of Iowa-based Pella Corporation.

Totaling $200,000, this current round of grants will support a variety of local programs and initiatives in communities where Pella team members live and work. These latest grants represent the 2021 year-end distribution for the Foundation and are in addition to eight other grants – totaling $223,500 – that were previously awarded to Iowa-based organizations back in October 2021.

“Pella is fully committed to fostering a culture rooted in caring, both for our team members and the many different communities we serve throughout Iowa,” said Karmen Gardner, Executive Director of the Pella Rolscreen Foundation. “All of these organizations are doing great work, so we are thrilled to be able to contribute much-needed resources that help them further important and deserving initiatives in their respective communities.”

Recipients of these grants (and the total funds received) include:

•City of Sioux Center (IA) – Indoor turf facility building project ($50,000)

•Iowa Public Television Foundation (IA) – Diversity and inclusion, educational and Iowa-centric programming ($30,000)

•Shenandoah Medical Center (IA) – Regional Cancer Center expansion and renovation ($25,000)

•Sioux Center Christian School (IA) – Building addition ($25,000)

•City of Prairie City (IA) – Public Library relocation and renovation ($25,000)

•Food Bank of Iowa (IA) – Funding toward the purchase of an additional box truck to expand transportation capacity, especially in Carroll and Marion counties ($20,000)

•Family Crisis Centers (IA) – Family Visitation Center, a one-of-a-kind facility in northwest Iowa ($10,000)

•Hoover Presidential Foundation (IA) – STEM and Iowa history programming through blacksmithing at the Hoover National Historic Site ($5,000):

•Red Rock Lake Association (IA) – Lake Red Rock fish habitat enhancement project ($5,000)

•Little Eagle (IA) – Programming that teaches construction trades to Pella Christian High School students ($5,000)

For organizations interested in learning more about the Pella Rolscreen Foundation, please visit http://pellarolscreen.com/ for more information.