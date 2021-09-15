“Perk” enters into the race for Shenandoah Mayor

When asked where we could expect him to excel as Shenandoah mayor, Perkins said, “I can sell Shenandoah. I’m from here, I have lived here, and I love Shenandoah; I’ve always loved Shenandoah. I’m a people person and will be able to talk to anybody.”

The part of the job that he felt would be challenging for him is dealing with negative people who want to complain but who don’t help with solutions.

He added, “I also have a lot to learn. I will have to hit the ground running.”

Perkins sees his role as mayor would be as a giver and a taker, someone who is a communicator that can look at both sides and weigh them to determine the best options.

“I want to listen to everyone and see what they have to say. I want to discuss options and make the right decisions for what is best for Shenandoah.”

As far as the needs facing Shenandoah, Perkins said, “We need to improve our housing. People need to drive through a few of our streets and check them out. It seems it takes years to get something done, and that shouldn’t be. We also have to bring in more industry here, but we have to improve housing before that can or will happen. The third need is that I feel we need to enforce the ordinances that are already on the books before making new ones.”