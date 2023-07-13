Congratulations to Lillian Howe (middle), from Thurman, who was crowned the 2023 Fremont County Fair Queen during the coronation Thursday evening at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. Howe was also named 2023 Miss Congeniality. Howe attends Fremont Mills High School. Abigail Martin (left), from Imogene, was named 2023 First Runner Up, and Maddie Hensley (right), from Sidney, was named 2023 Miss Citizenship. Martin attends Shenandoah High School, and Hensley attends Sidney High School.