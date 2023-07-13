Congratulations to Lillian Howe (middle), from Thurman, who was crowned the 2023 Fremont County Fair Queen during the coronation Thursday evening at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. Howe was also named 2023 Miss Congeniality. Howe attends Fremont Mills High School. Abigail Martin (left), from Imogene, was named 2023 First Runner Up, and Maddie Hensley (right), from Sidney, was named 2023 Miss Citizenship. Martin attends Shenandoah High School, and Hensley attends Sidney High School.
featured top story
PHOTO: 2023 Fremont County Fair Queen Coronation
- (Photo by Heidi Hertensen/Southwest Iowa Herald)
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
An 18-year-old driver fled a traffic stop Sunday, leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Sidney before losing control and crash…
The Baker family from Shenandoah has baked the winning pie during the Shenandoah Star Spangled July celebration pie baking contest for a second year.
Three young ladies are vying for the title of 2023 Fremont County Fair Queen: Lillian Howe from Thurman will be a senior at Fremont Mills High…
Rhys Chambers and Jersey Bowers, both eighth graders at Essex Community Schools, may be the youngest pitmasters at the second annual Shenandoa…
A new summer event for kids of all ages is just one week away.