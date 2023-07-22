The Shenandoah Home & Garden Club held its 70th-year celebration on Friday, July 21, at the City Hall gazebo. The celebration included bus tours of the six parks around Shenandoah, where members of the club plant and maintain flower beds every year. Members pictured are Nancy Berning, Jean Bredensteiner, Bev Laumann, Bev Oestmann, Pat Aust and Molly Winegardner who is a charter member of the Shenandoah Home & Garden Club. Watch for photos in the July 26 edition of the Southwest Iowa Herald.