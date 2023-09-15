featured top story PHOTOS: 2023 Shenandoah Homecoming Parade "Friday Night Fever" Photos by Heidi Hertensen/Southwest Iowa Herald Sep 15, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 86 Related to this story Most Popular Local runners compete in the 12th Annual Wabash Trace Trail Marathon The 12th annual Wabash Trace Trail Marathon Races took place on Sept. 9 with perfect weather for the runners competing. Clarinda High School All Class Reunion An All Class Reunion for graduates of Clarinda High School was held from Sept. 1 through Sept. 3 in Clarinda. A wide variety of activities wer… 12th Annual Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon Races The 12th Annual Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon Races took place on Sept. 9 between Shenandoah and Imogene, with runners from 26 states com… Shenandoah resident requests naming SHS band room to honor Dr. Robert Creighton The Shenandoah Community School Board was asked Monday afternoon to consider naming the SHS band room after the late Robert Creighton. Shenandoah Schools host a Color Blast Run/Walk Bright colors were flying through the air near Mustang Field as Shenandoah Schools kicked off homecoming week with a Color Blast Run/Walk on S… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video A COVID-19 Vaccine Pill May Be On The Way. Morocco earthquake: Survivors nurse injuries and trauma Morocco earthquake: Survivors nurse injuries and trauma Why food halls are the hottest new dining trend in the US Why food halls are the hottest new dining trend in the US United Auto Workers officially on strike from Ford, GM, and Stellantis plants United Auto Workers officially on strike from Ford, GM, and Stellantis plants