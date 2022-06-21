Photos: Everly Brothers Heritage Days

The Everly Brothers Heritage Days took place Saturday, June 18, in Shenandoah at the Everly Brothers Childhood Home, located on Sheridan Ave.

The new Everly Brothers documentary was played inside the home Saturday.

The following day, the Everly estate collaborated with Jason Everly (son of Phil Everly) and Adria Petty (daughter of Tom Petty) to release the "Hey Doll Baby Virtual Festival" which featured several artists celebrating the lives and music of The Everly Brothers.

The show aired live on YouTube, Sirius XM's Tom Petty Radio and everlybrothers.com. The show can still be fond on the official Everly Brothers' YouTube channel.

Scroll through the pictures above, which were all taken during the Heritage Days celebration.