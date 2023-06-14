Six years ago, Kay Bailey of Tabor became a beekeeper. After taking an Iowa Western Community College class, she worked with a mentor starting with one bee hive. Now Bailey has 18 bee hives selling honey and wax at local farmer markets and in a few stores in Tabor.
Heidi Hertensen/Southwest Iowa Herald
From now until October, Mary Lou Wolhoy will be at the Shenandoah Garden City Farmers Market on Wednesdays from 2-5 p.m. and Saturday’s 9 a.m. to noon. Wolhoy sells homemade baked goods, granola, jam and jelly and grows her own popcorn. She also has items from the garden available.
Heidi Hertensen/Southwest Iowa Herald
This is Shad Swanson’s second year involved with local farmer markets offering garden items such as beats, radishes, greens, onions and peppers. As the season progresses, he will also have fresh tomatoes. Also for sale on his tables are house and garden plants.
Jessa Bears owns Sycamore Ridge Flower Farm, located south of Shenandoah. By appointment, customers can visit the flower farm and pick fresh bouquets, and pre-made bouquets are also available.
Heidi Hertensen/Southwest Iowa Herald
Stacey Truex offers Metaphysical items such as crystals and handmade crystal jewelry. She also offers holistic things like magnesium oil spray for the skin and items to smudge and cleanse the home of negative energy.
Heidi Hertensen/Southwest Iowa Herald
Originally from central Iowa, Lynn Duff now calls Shenandoah home. She shares her love for baking and gardening by bringing items to sell at the Shenandoah Garden City Farmers Market.
